Bridgewater and Washington & Lee have played 50 times since 1964, but the longtime rivals haven’t met since October, 2019 when the Eagles went to Lexington and pulled away in the second half to keep an undefeated regular season alive.
A lot of personnel has changed in two years, but both teams enter Saturday’s game at Tyson Field on the W&L campus with running backs who feel like they’ve been around almost as long as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference series itself.
The Generals (5-1, 3-0 ODAC) are led in rushing by Josh Breece, who had an All-American season way back in 2017 as a freshman. He entered the season already holding W&L’s all-time rushing record and could surpass 4,200 for his career this week.
Breece is one of four Generals who have put up more than 230 yards on the ground this season.
“Part of the benefits of COVID is guys like that are still playing,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “That guy had just an incredible freshman year. Sometimes you can kind of zero in on one or two guys. They have a lot of good players, and when you prepare for a team like Washington & Lee, Josh Breece is a player you have to stop. But because of the style of their offense, they distribute the ball really well.”
Bridgewater (3-4, 0-3 ODAC), of course, has its own accomplished veteran in the backfield. Fifth-year senior Demetreus Jalepes has rushed for more than 2,500 yards since arriving at BC in 2017 and has arguably been the ODAC’s best running back the past two seasons.
Through seven games this season, the Eagles have struggled to get Jalepes and the running game going behind a young offensive line. The Martinsburg, W.Va., native is averaging just 51 yards rushing per game, but Bridgewater is hoping it can build off a solid second half offensively during last week’s 27-7 victory against Apprentice.
“Our offense has needed a spark,” Bridgewater junior Malcolm Anderson, who came in at quarterback in the second half last week, said. “Our team can light it up, but we need some fuel.”
Washington & Lee provides one of the biggest challenges of the season. The Generals are in the driver’s seat in the ODAC with a victory against defending champion Randolph-Macon and have won five straight games.
The Eagles expect to have senior quarterback Matt Lawton back after he missed the last game with an injury, and are trying to finish above .500 for the fourth consecutive season, but need to win the final three games to do so.
“Washington & Lee is definitely one of the best teams in the conference, for sure,” Lemn said. “They have been for quite some time and they run a difficult offense to prepare for in a week, and even more than that they have tough players who play really hard.”
