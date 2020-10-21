For the veterans of the Bridgewater College football program, it’s only natural to think back to 11 months ago, when memories involve packed bleachers at the Jopson Athletic Complex with fans cheering on the Eagles as they clinched an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title and hosted the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
So it’s understandable that with the upcoming season pushed back until spring, it can be a bit difficult to muster the same enthusiasm this autumn for non-contact drills and predawn weight room sessions.
“I don’t deny it, you have to work on morale,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “Nobody is running out on the field with the band playing the fans cheering. That’s not a rush they are going to get here in October and November.”
WIth no games to look forward to in the foreseeable future -- Clark said he suspects the ODAC may have a spring schedule ready in the next couple of months -- the challenge for Bridgewater has been combating the monotony when players and coaches alike are used to this being the most exciting part of the year.
“It’s overused in football that you have got to love the grind,” Clark said. “You’ve got to love the grind, but you also have to power through the grind to get to those moments and that is kind of the phase that we are in right now.”
Bridgewater and the ODAC elected to postpone all sports until 2021, meaning the Eagles football program has spent the fall months preparing for a spring season rather than competing. Practices have been progressing in phases. Conditioning in small groups evolved into instruction from coaches in similar small groups with hopes BC can advance to something that more resembles a typical football practice by next month.
“In phase two now, there are periods in practice where we can do close-quarter work,” Clark said. “It still involves the same practice groups we kept the kids in in phase one. If we can move into phase three, for phase three to work, it would allow us to rearrange groups and, in controlled situations we can short competitive-type situations in practice.”
Squeezing all of Bridgewater’s sports into the spring semester has created some other issues as multiple programs are in offseason mode at the same time. The Jopson complex is busy, with the weight room in use by various teams almost round the clock.
No games in the fall have allowed the Eagles to spend more time evaluating a team that replaces several key players who graduated last spring, including quarterback Jay Scroggins and star linebackers Re’Shaun Myers and Gary Ramey Jr.
It’s given Clark and staff time to evaluate potential replacements and consider moving players to different position groups, perhaps moving some from the overloaded secondary to the linebacker corps.
As Bridgewater figures out its team, on a conference level it is still unclear if every team in the ODAC will compete this spring or how many games the season will include, but it is expected the league will know all those details by some point in December.
