For Bridgewater’s Michael Clark, the longest-tenured college football coach in Virginia, there’s not a lot he hasn’t encountered over the past 25 seasons with the Eagles.
Even a once-in-a-century pandemic forcing football season to the spring was something Clark was able to take in stride.
“I’m looking at it as an opportunity to maybe become the first program to win ODAC championships in the same calendar year,” Clark said. “We have the possibility of making it a three-peat in a short amount of time.”
Back in December, Clark made arrangements to get out of town for a family vacation in July. At that point some rest and relaxation, even if it was months down the road, was well-earned.
The Eagles were just weeks removed from an unbeaten regular season, an Old Dominion Athletic Association championship and a return to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Clark was able to take the trip with his family last week, but instead of kicking back, he was forced to deal with Tuesday’s vote to delay all ODAC sports until Jan. 1, 2021. ODAC schools are now planning on playing fall sports in the spring, which is a new one even for Clark, whose vacation was filled with conference calls among administrators and Zoom meetings with players.
“We’ve got to play the hand we’re dealt, and try to play it as best we can,” Clark said. “We’ve got to think of it in terms of it being a split season for us. It’s going to be about player development in the fall, and we’ll compete in the spring.”
In some ways, the decision potentially creates some new opportunities for area Division III programs. Unlike many Division I programs, D-III schools often don’t have organized offseason workouts. With students expected to return to campus this autumn, Bridgewater and other ODAC teams may be able to hold something akin to spring football at the major-college level in the fall.
As of Monday morning, many Division I programs, including James Madison locally, were still moving toward a fall football season. The differing approaches to handling the lingering COVID-19 pandemic is largely due to finances.
At the small-college and high school level, adequate coronavirus testing for practices and competition is simply too expensive for most programs. Even at the Division I level, there is a divide. The Colonial Athletic Association also opted out of fall sports in 2020, but left it open to its members to play independently if they so choose.
JMU, which has an athletic budget on par with higher-profile conferences such as the American Athletic Conference and Mountain West, has pushed ahead, bringing back athletes this month and administering regular testing.
For the ODAC, the hope is by early 2021 developments in testing and a possible vaccine will make it easier for smaller schools to do the same.
“For me, the hope is that they’re going to have something that comes out, either cheaper testing pieces, or maybe we’ll have a cure at some point in time,” Randolph-Macon athletic director Jeff Burns told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We’re holding out hope that science and medicine’s going to catch up to this thing and by the turn of the new year we’ll be able to get back competing again in the ODAC.”
Once there is a more clear timeframe for when football season would take place in the second semester, there will still be plenty of logistical hurdles to clear, including scheduling opponents and determining what happens with athletes who came to campus to play more than one sport.
“It’s going to take some time,” Clark said. “We’re going to have to go back and revamp the schedules. Some people are going to have to make tough decisions. We’re prepared for that. I look forward to the challenge that’s coming.”
