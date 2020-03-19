With free agency in full swing, the NFL continues to dominate the sports news cycle while competition in most leagues around the world is on hold thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for Bridgewater College linebackers Re’Shaun Myers and Gary Ramey Jr., pursuits of their own pro football dreams are in wait-and-see mode.
“I’ve seen adversity through my college career anyway,” Myers, who transferred from Coastal Carolina after his freshman season before becoming an All-American for the Eagles, said. “This is just like another adverse situation. I’m just taking it the best I can and doing what I can with anything we have to work with.”
It’s rare for players out of Bridgewater to attract the attention of NFL scouts. But after leading the Eagles to an unbeaten regular season, an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship and an NCAA Division III playoff berth, both Myers and Ramey were invited to participate in the Pro Day workouts at James Madison. The Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals were among teams to request the BC players’ attendance.
That event, scheduled for Thursday at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium, was one of many canceled in the wake of the coronavirus reaching the United States. In addition to representatives from most NFL teams, the Dukes’ Pro Day has traditionally also brought in scouts from the Canadian Football League and this year might have also attracted XFL franchises.
Now, like pro prospects around the country, the Eagles players are waiting at home — Ramey in New Market, Md., and Myers in Ringgold — and staying in shape any way they can.
Ramey is looking at the bright side. Players from Division I programs have certain advantages over D-III prospects, including the use of top-notch facilities, larger medical and training staff and more exposure.
In that way, the playing field is a little more level these days.
“Literally everybody else in the country is going through the same thing,” Ramey said. “It’s almost like this is my opportunity to catch up with the D-I kids who rely on their weight rooms and rely on their trainers. Maybe we can get a foot up on those guys who are used to having that money to spend.”
Listed at 6-5, 230 pounds this season, Ramey worked out in front of pro scouts at an event that went on in Indianapolis at the same time as the NFL Combine there in February. He said he tested well in a variety of categories. That included a 34-inch vertical jump, which is above average for linebackers and 35-inch arm length, which would have been among the top-10 at the combine.
That’s an intriguing combination as someone who may be able to swat down passes others may not reach - but Ramey may need to put on at least 25 pounds to find a spot as a linebacker or stand-up defensive end.
Myers, listed at 5-11, 237 pounds during the season, has strength and athleticism for the position that has intrigued pro scouts, Bridgewater coach Mike Clark told the Daily News-Record last month.
Now both just hope they wind up with more opportunities to show what they can do.
“I don’t know what is going to happen,” Ramey said. “Right now all we’re doing is trying to prepare for whatever it is. Ultimately there’s really no excuse to not be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.