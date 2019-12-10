The end of the season continued to bring a bevy of awards for the Bridgewater College football team Tuesday, the latest going to head coach Michael Clark.
In his 25th season he led the Eagles to the NCAA Division III playoffs and a record of 10-1 - and honors keep coming for the program.
Clark, the winningest active college coach in Virginia, was named the state’s top Division II and III mentor by the Richmond Touchdown Club after leading the Eagles to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship. It’s the sixth time in his career Clark has received the honor.
The Bridgewater coach will have company at the Touchdown Club’s Dudley & Lanier Awards Banquet on Dec. 15. Eagles offensive lineman Will Hoffman and linebacker Re’Shaun Myers were named the top players in the state at their positions.
Clark also earned Regional Coach of the Year honors Wednesday from both the America Football Coaches Association and D3Football.com.
