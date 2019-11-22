It was fair to wonder if Bridgewater College would ever get back to this level.
The Eagles, unbeaten and ranked No. 20 in the nation, get ready to open the NCAA Division III football playoffs at noon Saturday at Jopson Athletic Complex against visiting Delaware Valley. But it’s easy to forget that a little more than a year ago Bridgewater had lost six of its past seven games and was picked to finish dead last in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
But coach Michael Clark’s team finished 2018 with a winning record and began what has turned into a school-record 14-game victory streak heading into BC’s first playoff appearance since 2005.
“We were focused on helping Coach Clark have another run at the playoffs,” Bridgewater senior linebacker Gary Ramey Jr said. “It was extremely important to us to get this program back into this position.”
Clark took over the Bridgewater program 25 years ago when it was one of the worst in any level of college football and turned it into a powerhouse, making NCAA playoff appearances from 2000-2005. That included a trip to the 2001 Stagg Bowl, the Division III championship game, and Clark’s 164 career victories at BC are more than every other coach in school history combined dating back to 1899.
The years following the 2005 playoff appearance saw plenty of close calls, multiple 8-2 and 7-3 seasons that were not quite good enough to make the tournament field. Last season Bridgewater finished 6-4, but was a double-overtime loss away from sneaking in as the ODAC champion via tiebreakers.
“I told the guys the other day, you’re going to want this to continue because it’s so much fun,” Clark said. “It’s work to get to this point, but it is fun work. When you are talking about playoff football, you don’t have to manufacture adrenaline or motivation. That’s a partner you don’t have to chase.”
But the 2019 Eagles played like a champion from the very beginning and outscored opponents by an average of four touchdowns. Of course, Delaware Valley may provide the biggest challenge Bridgewater has faced this season.
“You look at both sides of the ball and this will be the fastest team we’ve played,” Clark said. “The numbers don’t lie with what they are doing defensively to people. Our ability to control the line of scrimmage is going to be important. When somebody runs like you do you can’t count on three or four big plays on the offensive side to make the difference.”
The Aggies of Doylestown, Pa., come to Bridgewater with a mark of 9-1 and winners of eight consecutive games while allowing less than 11 points per contest. Delaware Valley’s defense hasn’t just been stingy, it’s been disruptive making 39 sacks and forcing 22 turnovers.
“It is a big challenge in front of us,” Clark said. “But this is where you want to be.”
On offense, quarterback Anthony Fontana of the Aggies has thrown for 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He threw for 231 yards and three scores in the previous game against Widener.
Delaware Valley has several Philadelphia products on its roster. The Aggies have just two Virginia residents on the team - Gavin and Gareth Coleman of Bowling Green in Caroline County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.