Bridgewater College got a shutout from goalkeeper Charles Schweinefuss while Parker Richard and Matthew Shelor each produced goals for the Eagles on the way to a 2-0 men’s soccer victory against visiting rival Eastern Mennonite.
Richard got Bridgewater (5-5, 1-2 ODAC) on the scoreboard in the 32nd minute when a corner for the Eagles resulted in a header off the post from Josh Gilliam. Richard was there to clean up the rebound and score, giving Bridgewater the only goal it would need.
In the second half, Shelor took an assist from Trevon Phillips and scored to give the Eagles some insurance.
The Bridgewater defense was fantastic throughout the day, limiting Eastern Mennonite (0-11, 0-3) to just one shot on goal, which Schweinefuss saved. Bridgewater outshot the Royals 23-6 and Ahmed Zaatar came up with seven saves for EMU.
Bridgewater plays again Saturday at 11 a.m. at Randolph-Macon. Eastern Mennonite returns to action the same day with a 7 p.m. kickoff at home against Randolph.
Men’s College Soccer
James Madison 4, Mount St. Mary’s 0: In Emmittsburg, Md. Luca Erhardt scored two goals to lead JMU (9-2) to its fifth consecutive victory. Erhardt also became to first Dukes player since current Major League Soccer star C.J. Sapong to record back-to-back multi-goal matches.
Yanis Leland finished with a game-high two assists for JMU while Martin Leu and Alex Desatnick each played half the game in goal for the Dukes. Leu made the only save of the evening for JMU, which returns to CAA action Saturday night at home against William & Mary.
Women’s College Soccer
Virginia Wesleyan 5, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, five different Marlins found the back of the net as Virginia Wesleyan (4-4-1, 2-0 ODAC) cruised past EMU on Wednesday. Aja Laun stopped seven shots in goal for the Royals (3-6, 1-3), but allowed four goals in 81 minutes of action.
College Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 1: In Salem, The Eagles (7-7, 5-2 ODAC) rebounded from a slow start to take down Roanoke 18-25, 25-17, 25-22 and 25-21.
Lisa O’Grady had 10 kills for Bridgewater while Grace Williams recorded a team-high 17 digs. Olivia Newman had 17 digs to lead Roanoke (5-14, 0-4).
College Field Hockey
Lynchburg 6, Bridgewater 0: In Bridgewater, the Hornets (7-3, 2-0 ODAC) scored four goals in the third period to pull away from Bridgewater (4-7, 1-1).
Jackie Lerro had three goals and two assists to lead the way for Lynchburg. Brooke Hamm finished with eight saves for Bridgewater, but the Eagles didn’t manage a shot on goal.
Shenandoah 11, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Mairead McKibbin and Kelsey Jones each scored three goals and McKibbin added two assists to lead the way for Shenandoah (9-1, 2-0 ODAC).
Ann Ghaly finished with five saves for EMU (7-4, 0-1).
