Bridgewater College senior Calista Ariel, like many distance runners, competes essentially year-round with cross country in the fall and indoor track in the winter months.
But for Ariel, who excels at the steeplechase, there’s nothing quite like the outdoor track season, which this year never happened thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Yes, we’re competing during indoors, but our coaches say also what we do in the indoors isn’t because of training, it is in spite of training,” Ariel said. “We’re really working toward the outdoor season. With indoor season, I have that, but it’s an unfinished story there.”
After finishing seventh in a time of 11:03.95 at the NCAA Division III outdoor championships last year as a junior to earn All-America honors, Ariel was among the favorites to win a national title in the steeplechase — a 3,000-meter race that includes barriers to hurdle and a water pit to clear on each lap.
Not just any speedy distance runner can master the steeple, which requires not only tremendous endurance but an unique combination of slow and fast-twitch muscle memory.
When Ariel first started competing at Bridgewater she struggled to learn the hurdling form and would finish practices and races with both shoes soaked, a no-no in the steeplechase world where proper technique means one foot just barely hits the water as a runner leaps past the pit.
One teammate even asked BC coaches to have mercy, and just let Ariel focus on running. But Ariel had other ideas in mind, enjoying the challenge and recognizing her own potential.
“It’s fun because it’s something different,” Ariel said. “You don’t just run laps. The steeplechase is a whole new game. I’ve been working at running for nine or 10 years, but the steeplechase is frustrating because there is so much to learn, but that’s what is fun about it. It’s a whole skillset and it’s fun to start from ground zero.”
Ariel, a Fredericksburg product, suffers from Crohn's Disease."Crohn's Disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes chronic inflammation in the gastrointestinal track," according to www.crohnsandcolitis. That has limited her at times and occasionally interrupted her training.
“During cross country, we shut her down for a couple weeks in the middle of the season,” Brian Cunningham, Bridgewater’s head cross country coach, who also works with the distance runners on the track, said. “I’m super proud of the way she handled that. We got her back to a good training standpoint and she was fired up and healthy and fit as she’s been in her career.”
Everyone around the Eagles squad was feeling great about her chances for the 2020 outdoor season.
“Even ending the year as an All-American, I was disappointed with the race because I knew it wasn’t me and what I could bring,” Ariel said. “So I was very excited about this year because I went through a lot of treatments and cross country was really difficult, but I’m finally healthy again.”
Ariel, who won the steeplechase, 1,500-meter and 5,000 meter runs at last year’s ODAC championships, set a school record for the indoor 3,000 (9:56.13) just before the sports world came to a crashing halt. She is on track to graduate later this year. But there is a chance she could still compete at some college for one outdoor season.
“She’s a competitor, so her goal was a national title,” Cunningham said. “We weren’t shying away from that. She was getting that fitness in and getting fast at the flat 3K, and our next steps were just getting comfortable over the barriers again. This was the year that she had a chance at the national title.”
