BRIDGEWATER - In the first game of a new era at Bridgewater College, it took the Eagles some time to get going. But by the second half of Saturday’s 31-7 victory against visiting Gettysburg it looked like a vintage BC effort.
Despite a slow start on offense, Bridgewater eventually outgained the Bullets by nearly 200 yards in Scott Lemn’s head coaching debut. Meanwhile the Eagles defense was as speedy and hard-hitting as ever, limiting Gettysburg to less than two yards per play.
“We had a good game plan and eventually got into a rhythm and picked up the tempo on offense,” Lemn said. “Defense got after it and it was really hard for Gettysburg to find a running lane.”
Prior to kickoff, Bridgewater took time to honor former coach Michael Clark, who in 26 seasons with the Eagles won an ODAC record 167 games, six conference championships to took BC to the 2001 NCAA Division III championship game. Clark retired in the spring and handed the reins to Lemn, his assistant the previous 11 years.
By the end of the day Lemn was undefeated as a head coach. Fifth-year senior quarterback Matt Lawton finished the day 21-for-33 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns while running backs Ronald Robinson Jr. and Demetreus Jalepes, a preseason All-ODAC pick, each rushed for a score.
“This is really special and to get to share it on a day when we celebrated Coach Clark, that makes it even better,” Lemn said. “We showed a lot of resiliency in the second half. Gettysburg played us really tough and other than some explosion plays we weren’t doing a lot on offense.”
Both teams struggled to move the ball for the vast majority of the first half even as Bridgewater got on the scoreboard first less than five minutes into the game. The Eagles took advantage of good field position to net a 33-yard field goal from Jackson Hendren.
Bridgewater’s defense continued to dominate the rest of the opening period, but the Bullets caught a break on the first play of the second quarter. Bridgewater return man Robert Barlow attempted to let the ball bounce safely into the end zone for a touchback, but couldn’t get out of the way of the kick.
Gettysburg’s Mike Vigliano recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to give his team a 7-3 lead.
But the Eagles offense finally found something that worked on the last possession of the half. Lawton connected on a series of short passes in the middle of the field as Bridgewater traveled 91 yards on 10 plays in just a little more than three minutes.
“The first half it took us a while to find our groove,” Lawton said. “There are some new guys in the offense that are still kind of knocking the rust off and getting that game experience. We end up finding that groove right before halftime and making some adjustments. It was huge, we took a lot of energy into halftime.”
Lawton’s sixth consecutive completion of the drive was a six-yard touchdown pass to Chad Jones to give BC a 10-7 lead at halftime. The Eagles began to create some separation midway through the third when a four-yard touchdown run by Robinson finished off a quick 51-yard drive to make it a 10-point lead.
Bridgewater added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 60-yard pass from Lawton to Freddie Watkins then a six-yard run by Jalepes, to turn it into a blowout.
Defensively it was an all-around effort as the Eagles limited Gettysburg to 122 yards total offense. Sophomore linebacker Nazeer Jordan finished with eight tackles, including two for a loss, and recovered a fumble while senior defensive end Da’Sean Davis got to the Bullets behind the line of scrimmage five times.
Bridgewater returns to action next Saturday at 1 p.m. against Southern Virginia.
