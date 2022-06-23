Eric Yankey, a left-handed product out of James Madison and Turner Ashby High, pitched six innings and allowed just three earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out six as Bridgewater earned a 7-4 six-inning win over Broadway in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ray Heatwole Field on Wednesday in a game called early due to lightning.
Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) went 2-for-3 with a double and a trio of RBIs for the Reds (7-2), who won their fourth in a row.
Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance), Brett Tharp (Bridgewater) and Noah Cornwell (James Madison) all finished with two hits apiece as well for Bridgewater with Tharp and Cornwell each adding an RBI.
Jordon Yankey, Antonio Florentino-Sosa (Turner Ashby), Cayden Clements (Fishburne Military) and Grey Sherfey (Ferrum/Turner Ashby) all had one hit apiece for the Reds, who remain in first place in the RCBL standings with the win.
The Bruins were led by Trent Abernathy (Concord/Turner Ashby), who went 2-for-3 with a solo homer while Trevor Thomas had an RBI single.
Bryce Turner (Potomac State/Broadway) had an RBI single for Broadway at the plate while Brody Bowers had the only other hit of the contest.
On the mound, Thomas pitched the first four innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits and a trio of walks while also striking out three. Jonathan Mallow tossed the final inning, giving up a run on two hits and a walk in the loss for the Bruins.
Broadway 002 020 — 4 5 0
Bridgewater 100 51x — 7 12 1
Thomas, Mallow (5) and Stuhlmiller. E. Yankey and Swartley. W — E. Yankey (1-0). L — Thomas (1-2). HR — BRO: Abernathy, fifth inning, none on.
