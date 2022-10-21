Broadway (2-5) at Rockbridge County (2-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Broadway)
Rockbridge County last week: Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
Broadway last week: Broadway 20, Harrisonburg 6
Notes: Rockbridge County has won four of the last five against Broadway, but was shutout 42-0 in last year's meeting at BHS. ... The Wildcats are in their first season under head coach Martin Cox. ... Rockbridge quarterback Garrett Claytor has thrown for 276 yards this season. ... The Wildcats have four players with over 100 yards rushing. ... Caleb Estep leads Broadway with 60 tackles, including six for a loss this season. ... Gobblers running back Cole Wuenschel leads the team with 158 carries for 894 yards and 10 scores. ... Hunter Deavers and Ryder Post have combined for 38 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns for Broadway. ... BHS quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter has thrown for 707 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Prediction: Broadway 20, Rockbridge County 14
