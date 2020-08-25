NEW MARKET — For the first time since 1938, the Broadway Bruins are champions of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Travis Reifsnider hit a grand slam and doubled in another run to lift Broadway in its 10-5 victory in Game 4 of the championship series to sweep New Market and end an 82-year title-less drought.
Reifsnider, a catcher from James Madison, finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs and a run scored while capitalizing on opportunities with runners on base after the Shockers opted to intentionally walk Bruins slugger Chase DeLauter.
DeLauter, the RCBL regular-season Most Valuable Player, hit .600 with three homers in the championship series.
In the opening frame, New Market issued a free pass to the JMU standout DeLauter and in the next at-bat his Dukes and Broadway teammate Reifsnider doubled to score Tyler Ault. In the second inning, DeLauter drew an intentional walk again and then Reifsnider smacked the grand slam in the consequent at-bat.
And that was plenty enough run support for Bruins starting pitcher John Judy, of Eastern Mennonite University, who tossed six innings of two-run ball while striking out five to earn the win.
Broadway’s championship completes a campaign in which it was the best in the regular season and postseason. The Bruins won the regular-season pennant with a 16-5 mark, and dominated New Market throughout the year winning all of its seven contests against the Shockers.
