It’s been a successful year for the Broadway Community Little League program.
The league entered four baseball teams in their respective All-Star Tournaments earlier this month. Combined, the four Broadway squads went 15-0 in district play and won all four of the District 3 championship contests convincingly.
District 3 is extremely competitive, consisting of Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, Page and Rockingham Counies, along with the northern end of Augusta.
The BCLL Coach Pitch Baseball team, which consists players 8 and younger, went 6-0 in their respective tournament and defeated Bridgewater in the title game by a score of 22-18. The tournament had 10 total teams in the field this year.
Arguably the most exciting game of that tournament was in the semifinals when BCLL rallied from an eight-run deficit in the sixth to defeat Elkton 26-25.
Members of the BCLL Coach Pitch Baseball Team, whose season has come to an end because of no state tournament at the age, are Acelin Neal, Layne Thompson, Peyton Ropp, Owen Deavers, Coleman Skelly, Beau Hodges, River Sours, Grant Ohler, Gabriel Baum, Grayson Mitchell, Gannon Guyer, Derek Spaid and Connor Kline.
The 8-9-10 Baseball/Minor League team went 7-0 and defeated Stanley/Luray in the championship game of a tournament that consisted of 12 total teams. Then, in the state tournament, the team went 2-1 in pool play and advanced as one of eight finalists in the state, where they fell to West Springfield in the quarterfinals.
That impressive squad consisted of Cole Clarke, Aayden Roberts, Spencer Lynn, Wyatt Long, Zakk Long, Cole Westfall, Todd Reamer, Adam Jakobsen, Lane Slater, Huck Kann, Drew Krantz, Adam Haviland and Owen Thompson.
The 9-10-11 Baseball team began play in the state tournament on Friday and despite moving on because no other locality put a team in the district tournament, it’s still a talented group that’s won District 3 twice before.
That roster is loaded with talent, featuring Aaron Wouters, Calyn Burke, Mason Caplinger, Cole Caplinger, Kadence Inukiha’angana, Lane Keller, Colton Thompson, Taylor Rhodes, Kelton Smith and Cooper Billhimer.
Finally, the Intermediate 50/70 Baseball team, which consists of 13 year olds, went 2-0 in a best-of-three series against Stanley to win District 3. Both games came by slaughter rule and they were the only two teams in the tournament.
The team then went on to play in the state tournament, where they went 2-1 in pool play before eventually falling to Fort Hunt in the state semifinals.
The team featured Jacob Showalter, Dillon Showalter, Jayce Suters, Sebastian Ray, Aiden Morgan, Peyton Allen, Jack Plogger, Bear Paul, Brayden Morris, Lucas Frank, Mason Atwood, Macyn Sprinkle, Cayden Rhodes and Jaden Basch.
