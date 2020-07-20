BROADWAY – Trenton Kilgore is off to a fast start.
Kilgore, just 17 and a student at Broadway High School, already has a few years of auto racing experience to his name. And after dominating the Virginia Mini Cup circuit at short tracks around the region, Kilgore has made the move to full-sized Late Model stock cars.
“I still remember his first race in his mini cup,” Trenton’s mother, Carol Payne-Kilgore said. “My hands were shaking so bad I didn’t think I’d be able to make it through the race. Now that he’s in the Late Models, he’s matured and he’s not 12 anymore, but I have realized that he knows what he’s doing and he knows how to handle the car.”
Kilgore, who also studies at Massanutten Technical Center, started racing the mini cup cars, which are essentially miniature versions of the NASCAR Cup Series cars, in 2014.
In 2018, his family bought a late model stock car and moved up in series. Last year, he was named the Late Model Rookie of the Year at Radford’s Motor Mile Speedway.
Mini cup cars run at about 13 horsepower while Late Models have more than 400 horsepower and sometimes race around the short tracks at speeds around 100 mph.
It’s enough to make a mother nervous, but the Kilgore family has figured out how to best support Trenton in what has become much more than a teenage hobby.
“My husband and I, for about two years, refused to allow him to race because it is a dangerous sport,” Payne-Kilgore said. “But we decided at some point that life in general is dangerous. We started to let him do that thing that he loves the most.”
As Kilgore has grown up the transition to Late Models – often a stepping stone to the nationwide NASCAR tours – came naturally.
“It wasn’t that much of a jump for me,” Kilgore said. “Just because the mini cups were always a lot harder to drive for me than the Late Model is. They have a lot shorter wheelbase and it’s a lot easier to spin out in those and harder to control. I think my years in the mini cups have helped me in the Late Model as far as being able to handle the car.”
There have been plenty of challenges this season. Many short tracks in the region have shut down, at least temporarily, due to COVID-19 and sponsors have been tougher to come by.
Kilgore’s father was the chief mechanic during his mini cup days, but now Trenton spends a lot of his own time in the garage working on the car himself. He’s hoping to race again on Aug. 1, but isn’t sure the car will be ready by then. Despite the challenges there are no plans for the teenager to stop racing.
“The biggest difference is the amount of money you have to put in,” Kilgore said. “With the mini cups you spend about $500 a weekend to go race. Now we’re spending about $1,500. In the mini cup I was one of the best drivers out there with the best equipment. We were really hard to beat. Now we’re one of the lowest-budget teams out there. It makes a really big difference.”
