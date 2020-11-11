With his parents and siblings to his left and a crowd of former coaches, teammates, friends and teachers in the Broadway bleachers in front of him, Bryce Suters stood at a podium and thanked each one for the role they played.
When the Gobblers senior outfielder signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at nearby James Madison on Wednesday, a verbal pledge that Suters made when he was just beginning his sophomore year, was finally official.
“Ever since I committed, I knew JMU was home,” the 6-foot-1, 200-pound two-sport athlete said. “I wanted to play in my backyard, wanted my family and friends to be able to come watch me play. That was a big thing for me."
Suters is regarded as the top baseball player in the city/county after earning first-team all-state honors as a sophomore in 2019. He set a school record with 28 stolen bases that spring while hitting .407 with four homers and 25 RBIs. As a freshman in 2018, he hit .500 with two home runs, seven triples, 28 RBIs and scored 30 runs.
“I’m blessed to be in my situation,” said veteran Broadway coach Tim Turner, whose known Suters most of his life. “I’ve been able to coach him most of his life. It’s so big for our program. It’s big for Bryce and his family, but it’s huge for our program. It gives us a measuring stick for the rest of our players, for our future players. We can say, ‘We’ve got guys that signed a Division I offer at a good school.’ This is something future players can shoot for.”
With Suters leading the way in 2019, the Gobblers were the Valley District co-champions with Turner Ashby in the regular season and then defeated the Knights for the tournament title. Broadway fell in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs that season, but brought back an array of young talent in 2020 that excited the coaching staff.
But after the 2020 campaign was cancelled by the Virginia High School League due to COVID-19, Broadway was left wondering just how good its team could have been. Now, Suters said he’s focused on one more run with the Gobblers in a condensed 2021 season. The ultimate goal, to no surprise, is to bring home a state title to BHS.
“I’m looking forward to just competing hard with my friends, my teammates, my brothers,” Suters said. “We want to chase down a title. That’s our biggest goal. It was our goal last year, so that’s our biggest focus coming into this year.”
Suters’ focus on the team and his maturity as a leader for the Broadway baseball team is something Turner said he’s continued to improve on over the years. Turner has coached Suters since he was a kid and despite his fiery play on the field and willingness to take chances, the head coach said his senior has learned how to use it appropriately.
“Good baseball players have to go through the transition from being the best guy on every team they’ve played for to realizing this is still a team sport,” Turner said. “No matter how good you are, it doesn’t always equate to your success as a team. Bryce has realized that. … He’s grown to that point. He understands you can’t win a state championship without the rest of your team. Bryce has come a really long way on that. He’s a high-level baseball player.”
Danny Grogg, who serves as the Gobblers football coach and is also an assistant under Turner on the baseball staff, said there’s never been a doubt in his mind that Suters was fit to play baseball at the Division I level.
“It’s exciting to see all the hard work he’s put in since he was a young kid pay off,” Grogg said. “The countless hours his family has put into him have finally paid off. Bryce Suters is a born baseball player. He was born an athlete. It comes natural to him. He just had to have guidance along the way. I’m just lucky to be part of that journey with him.”
Suters will suit back up for Broadway football this spring after sitting out his junior season. He earned honorable mention honors as a sophomore receiver and defensive back for the Gobblers and brings a physical presence.
For a team coming off a 1-9 season, Suters’ edge is exactly what Grogg and the BHS coaching staff needed.
“His coaches and his teammates have held him accountable his entire life, as well as his family,” Grogg said. “We’ve never really had to coach his work ethic, his ability, his athleticism, the intangibles that come with being an athlete. It’s all the stuff that’s going to make him into a better human being and man when he gets older in life. That’s the stuff that everyone has had to coach along the way. It’s been a blessing not to have to worry about the other stuff. He’s done that for his teammates and he’s been part of good teams growing up his entire life because he’s on that team.”
At JMU, Suters will join several other local products under sixth-year coach Marlin Ikenberry. Former Riverheads standouts Grant Painter and Braeson Fulton — who played with Suters on the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League this past summer — are currently freshmen for the Dukes while Fort Defiance standout senior infielder Ryan Cook also signed his NLI to stay close to home and play for JMU next year.
“I’m excited,” Suters said. “I think the coaches are doing a great job there. They’re building the program up. I’m ready to win. That’s my biggest goal.”
As Suters watched those closest to him filter out of the gym following his signing on Wednesday, he said he couldn’t quite believe the moment had finally come after verbally committing over two years ago following a visit to campus.
“It was really exciting,” Suters said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”
The Broadway senior acknowledged that he has too many people to thank for helping him reach one of his biggest childhood dreams. That’s why his decision to stay close to home at JMU will benefit all of those involved.
“They’ve supported me my entire life,” Suters said. “The least I could do is stay home where it’s easy to watch me.”
