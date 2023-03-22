Kenny Brooks know, for the remainder of this Virginia Tech NCAA Tournament run at least, he’s created more than a few reluctant Hokies fans in the Shenandoah Valley. It’s OK, he’s been through this before.
“I hear it all the time,” Brooks said Wednesday morning before his No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech team left for Seattle where it will take No. 4 Tennessee Saturday in the Sweet 16. “I was one of those people when I was there at James Madison. Before I took this job I had to get the blessing from my children and I always taught them not to like U.Va. or Virginia Tech. My middle child, Chloe, was like ‘I’m not going. You said we don’t like them.’”
For the majority of Brooks’ life, the Valley was his only home and his colors were purple and gold. A Waynesboro native, Brooks played college basketball for JMU from 1988-91, served as an assistant on the Dukes men’s team for four years before becoming the head women’s coach at JMU in 2002.
His children attended Spotswood High School and his Dukes became a mid-major powerhouse, averaging 26.4 victories a season in his final 11 years in Harrisonburg. Brooks’ wife, Christy, grew up in Harrisonburg and all his kids’ grandparents were neary. It felt like he might be a lifer at JMU.
Then, in 2016, Brooks received a life-altering call and Virginia Tech made an offer too good to pass up. As long as his family approved, that is.
“(Chloe) was the last one to jump on board,” Brooks said. “But they’re Hokies now and they absolutely love it.”
Chloe and sister Kendyl eventually played for Brooks at Virginia Tech. A third daughter, Gabby, is a senior at Blacksburg High School. And Kenny, about to coach in the biggest game of his career to date, has been hearing from folks back home, even the non-Virginia Tech fans.
“I hear people all the time, people in Harrisonburg, say we don’t like the Hokies but we’re supporting Hokies women’s basketball or we bought a T-shirt and we’ll be at the game. I hear it a lot. I hear a lot from people back in Harrisonburg and that they root for us.”
Speaking to the media Wednesday, Brooks seemed well aware he’s chasing history. He’s the only Black male head women’s basketball coach among Power 5 programs and as a top seed in the NCAA Tournament he has a chance to be the first to win it all.
Four more victories would also bring the first NCAA team title of any kind to Virginia Tech.
“People always said why wouldn’t you take another Power 5 job,” Brooks said. “I didn’t get the opportunities. I was at James Madison for 14 years and won 337 games, and no one was knocking down my door. The Virginia job came open twice and I never got a sniff. Not even a call. Now I think I’ve made the most of (the opportunity) and hopefully I can pave the way for other people that look like me.”
Brooks credits his time at James Madison for putting him in this position. His coaching style reflects his time playing for and working under former Dukes’ men’s head coach and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Lefty Driesell.
Another mentor in Harrisonburg was legendary JMU baseball coach Brad Babcock. Babcock’s son, Whit, became the athletic director at Virginia Tech in 2014 and hired Brooks.
“I don’t think I would have come here under the previous regime,” Brooks said. “Nothing against the previous regime, but it was just the familiarity with Whit. I played high school basketball against him. I didn’t really know him that well, we went to JMU together, but in different circles. But his father was a mentor of mine. I loved his father. His father kept me in the business. I worked for Lefty. I worked for a couple of other people. But Mr. Babcock’s office was right down the hall. I used to stay in his office and he would tell me I was going to be a great coach and to stick it out.”
Which Brooks did, only to become a legend at two different schools.
