On Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, Broadway scored four in the sixth and three in the seventh to top Bridgewater in Game 1 of a Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series.
The top-seeded Bruins used two-run singles from Eastern Mennonite’s John Judy and James Madison’s Josh Jones to build their lead. Travis Reifsnider, of JMU, was 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs for Broadway.
Judy was stellar on the mound as well, delivering six innings of one-run ball to pick up the victory. The RCBL’s Pitcher of the Year in 2019, Judy, also struck out eight.
For No. 5-seed Bridgewater, Jacob Grabeel had an RBI single to account for its lone run.
In other RCBL semifinal action this weekend:
New Market 10, Grottoes 5: It took a come-from-behind effort.
Second-seeded New Market put together a six-run eighth inning to rally past No. 3-seed Grottoes for a 10-5 win in Game 1 of a RCBL semifinal series on Sunday at Rebel Park.
Matt Moon and Grant Thompson, two standouts from Shenandoah University, each had a pair of RBIs in the Shockers’ victory. Fellow SU player Ty Bennett was 2-for-3, scored two runs and drove in another.
New Market did most of its damage against the Cardinals’ bullpen after starting pitcher Austin Nicely left the game.
Nicely threw five innings, yielded only two hits and a run and recorded nine strikeouts. Grottoes got two doubles and three RBIs from catcher Dylan Nicely.
