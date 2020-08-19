Broadway rallied in the late innings and scored the game-winning run when John Judy was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Bruins a 5-4 victory against New Market in Game 1 of the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series Wednesday night at James Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Judy also threw one inning in relief, striking out two to get the win after the Bruins entered the eighth inning trailing by three runs.
Grant Thompson came through with a triple to drive in a pair of runs that put New Market on top in the sixth, but the top-seeded Bruins weren’t done. Travis Reifsnider singled to drive in a run. Matt Meiser then put it in play and brought in a pair of runs for Broadway, which tied it up at 4-4 heading into the ninth.
The Shockers and Bruins were in a dead heat for more than half the evening. Pearce Bucher was able to get New Market on the board first, scoring on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Calvin Pastel in the second inning.
But the Bruins quickly evened the score bottom of the frame when New Market pitcher Reilly Owen walked Bryce Stryderman to bring in a run.
That proved to be just a blip for Owen, who allowed just one earned run in six innings of work, striking out six and scattering four hits, but was stuck without a decision after Broadway’s rally. Owen exited the game with a three-run cushion after Thompson delivered the two-RBI triple in the sixth and Bucher then drove him in with a single of his own.
Game 2 of the series is set for 7 :30 p.m. Thursday at Rebel Field in New Market.
