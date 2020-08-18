They’re comprised drastically different, yet have made the same push to the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series.
Second-seeded New Market features a roster filled mostly with players from Shenandoah University, and No. 1-seed Broadway has a collection of talent stemming from various programs across college baseball.
The best-of-seven showdown begins tonight when the Bruins host the Shockers at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
“We try to run it as similar to Shenandoah’s system as we possibly can,” second-year Shockers skipper Nolan Potts said, “because they know it inside and out. It’s a luxury for sure and we have some talented ballplayers, but it makes that chemistry aspect – that a lot of teams in the league don’t have because they’re bringing guys in from all over the place – something I don’t have to worry about.
“Our players all know each other and have played with each other, and it’s been nice to not have to worry about that aspect of building a team. They gel together because they’ve played together in school.”
In its semifinal clinching win this past Monday, eight of the nine players in New Market’s starting lineup as well as the pitcher, Darrell Thompson, were current members of the SU program or had graduated from Shenandoah.
Thompson, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2014, had been pitching professionally – most recently in the Frontier League last summer – since graduating after the 2016 college season.
“I don’t know if that was the plan, per say,” Potts, an ex-player for SU himself, said of recruiting his alma mater heavily, “but it ended up working out that way. Because I was there and there’s a little brotherhood at Shenandoah, and because it’s a small school, if you played baseball there you know all the guys that are past, present and all of that. And it’s just that I called a couple guys and they wanted to come play, and they called their buddies and they wanted to play, and it’s just worked out.”
On the other hand, Broadway catapulted to the top of the RCBL in the regular season by having its group develop cohesion quickly.
For the Bruins, James Madison standout Chase DeLauter was the Most Valuable Player and the Rookie of Year in the RCBL this summer. Glenville State pitcher Adam Riggleman earned RCBL Pitcher of Year honors, and he paired up with Eastern Mennonite University’s John Judy, who was the league’s Pitcher of the Year in 2019, to create a formidable duo leading Broadway’s pitching staff.
“It’s been awesome,” Judy said. “Playing with the JMU guys has been surreal, and with Chase everyone knows how good he is and playing with him is just insane. I’ve never seen anything like it, and then with Adam, Bryce [Strawderman] and Tyler [Ault], we all played high school ball against each other. We became friends through high school ball and it just fell in line that we could all play together in the RCBL this summer, so it’s been really cool to have all the different guys here. We’ve put together a good mix.”
In their semifinal clinching victory this past Friday, the Bruins had players from JMU, EMU, Salem University, Ohio Valley University and Concord University in their lineup.
“My first year here all we talked about was getting to this championship series,” Judy said. “And we thought we had a really good team then, but we ended up falling short with guys leaving early or going into the [Valley Baseball League]. But now to be able to do it this year, three years down the road is an attest to the hard work that we’ve done to bring in the players [general manager] Bryan Duff has brought into play with us.”
Broadway hasn’t appeared in the RCBL championship series since 2004, and a team from New Market hasn’t been to the championship series since 1972 when Twin County got beat by Linville.
Since 2007, the RCBL has only had three champions – Clover Hill, Stuarts Draft and Bridgewater – so whether it’s Broadway or New Market that takes this series, it’ll mark the first time since 2006 that a club outside of Clover Hill, Stuarts Draft or Bridgewater captures the league crown.
New Market lost in the quarterfinals of the postseason last year and Broadway was eliminated in the semifinals.
“It’s what we wanted to do all summer long,” Potts said. “We got a bad taste in our mouths after the last season ended … and the guys that came back didn’t want to repeat that and this was the goal we set out for when we found out we were going to have a summer season. We’ve got all these guys coming from Shenandoah to play and they didn’t have a college season, didn’t have a chance to compete for a championship there and they said they wanted to come down and play for a title.”
Judy said: “I think it’ll be a fun series to get after it, and a fun one to watch.”
Game 1 Probable Pitchers: New Market RHP Reilly Owen (1-1, 3.57 ERA) vs. Broadway RHP Trent Abernathy (3-1, 2.88 ERA)
Previous Meetings: Broadway had no trouble with New Market during the regular season while sweeping three meetings. The Bruins knocked off the Shockers 15-3, 9-6 and 12-2 in those games.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Potts said. “But I think our guys are up for the challenge.”
How Broadway Got Here: The Bruins finished 16-5 for the best regular-season mark before sweeping No. 8-seed Stuarts Draft in the quarterfinals and surviving a five-game semifinal series with fifth-seeded Bridgewater.
How New Market Got Here: The Shockers put together 14-6 regular-season record to earn the No. 2 seed for the postseason. They eliminated No. 7-seed Elkton in the best-of-three quarterfinals before being pushed to five games by Grottoes and dispatching the Cardinals in the semifinals.
Pro-Armed Shockers: One advantage New Market has had all summer is its pair of pro pitchers. The Shockers’ Thompson, a right-handed hurler who only couldn’t continue in the independent Frontier League this summer because it shut down due to the coronavirus, has served as the ace. Left-hander Colton Harlow, an ex-JMU pitcher, threw in the Colorado Rockies’ organization each of the past two years.
Across the regular season and postseason Thompson is 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 67 innings. He earned the win in Game 5 of the semifinals and will likely throw again, according to Potts, in Game 3 or Game 4 of this championship series. Harlow earned one start in the semifinals, picking up a no-decision while striking out eight hitters over five innings.
Around DeLauter: DeLauter’s summer has been so good that it’s hard to believe as he enters the championship hitting .518 with 15 homers and 42 RBIs over 26 games. But in the playoffs, most opponents have opted not to pitch to him. He’s drawn 16 walks in 33 postseason trips to plate, so since he’s being walked at a 48 percent clip, it’ll be up to those around him to better Broadway’s chances for a title.
Travis Reifsnider, a catcher from JMU, hit .400 in the semifinals with two triples and a pair of RBIs. Judy and Josh Jones will be relied on as well.
New Market’s Key To Victory: Potts said if his squad is going to win the series, they’ll have to come through with runners in scoring position and also neutralize DeLauter.
“When we get runners in scoring position,” Potts said, “that’s kind of been our Achilles heel all year. We get guys on first and second and then we don’t knock ‘em in some how. I said this to the guys last night, ‘When we get guys on base, we’ve got to get the job done and can’t leave ‘em out there.’”
Broadway’s Key To Victory: Judy kept the recipe simple for the Bruins.
“It’s just doing what we’ve been doing all season,” Judy said. “Our staff has been pitching it really well. We’ve been playing really good defense and we have guys that can drive the baseball. If we stick to what we’ve been doing, I think we’ll have a good shot at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.