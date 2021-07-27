DAYTON – Using 13 hits, defending Rockingham County Baseball League champion and No. 5-seed Broadway slugged past fourth-seeded Montezuma for a 13-5 road victory on Tuesday in Game 1 of a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
Bruins first baseman Devon Neal was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Broadway had a trio of four-run innings – the second, fourth and sixth – in the offensive outburst.
The Bruins also got two hits and an RBI from Jett Shue, who also scored twice. The winning pitcher was Jacob Bell, who threw all nine innings for a complete-game victory. Bell struck out 14 hitters while yielding only two earned runs.
Montezuma’s Hunter Clever hit a home run in the loss. The series shifts to Broadway High School tonight.
In other local baseball action on Tuesday:
RCBL
New Market 4, Elkton 3: In Elkton, top-seeded New Market knocked off the host and No. 8-seed Blue Sox, 4-3, in Game 1 of the best-of-three RCBL quarterfinals on Tuesday at Stonewall Memorial Park.
The Shockers got home runs from Nick Goode and Luke Keister in the victory. New Market scored once in the seventh and twice in the eighth to rally past Elkon, which led 3-1 after six innings. Blue Sox starter Derek Justice threw a complete game, giving up only three earned runs and striking out 11 while taking the loss.
Game 2 will be played tonight at Rebel Park in New Market.
