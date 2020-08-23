The decision to issue Chase DeLauter an intentional walk in the 10th inning ultimately cost New Market its chance to take Game 3 of the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
DeLauter, the Broadway Bruins’ standout from James Madison who is hitting .625 in the championship series and slugged three home runs in Game 2 on Thursday, took the free pass with one out and no one else on in the extra frame. New Market committed an error allowing DeLauter to get to third base and he eventually scored the game-winning run on a passed ball to give Broadway a 3-2 walk-off win.
The Bruins can sweep the championship series with a victory tonight in Game 4 at Rebel Park in New Market.
DeLauter ignited Broadway’s comeback, too, as the Bruins trailed 2-0 into the seventh inning. His leadoff single in the bottom half of the seventh was the catalyst for a two-run inning to even the score. Eastern Mennonite University’s John Judy singled DeLauter home and Judy came around to score on Natty Solomon’s RBI single.
Until the seventh, New Market starter Darrell Thompson, the former Shenandoah University ace, had rolled through six scoreless innings while yielding only one hit. But the seventh proved to be the difference, as he finished with nine innings of two-run ball while striking out 14 in a no-decision.
The loss went to Calvin Pastel, who surrendered the intentional walk to DeLauter in the 10th. Broadway’s Brett Whiteman earned the win for his two scoreless innings and six strikeouts in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.