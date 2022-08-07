Clover Hill held off an eighth-inning rally from Bridgewater on Saturday to come away with an 8-7 victory and tie the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series at two games apiece heading into a decisive Game 5 on Monday.
Waring Garber threw seven innings for the Bucks to pick up the win, allowing five earned runs while striking out six Bridgewater hitters. Meanwhile Clover Hill’s Tanner Montgomery had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs to spark the Bucks’ offense.
Luke Shifflett added a pair of hits and Tyler Conley went 2-for-3 for Clover Hill while Josh Eberly homered and drove in a pair of runs.
For Bridgewater, which took the first two games of the series before seeing the rival Bucks come back to even it with a pair of victories, Chris Huffman went 2-for-3 with a home run and Derek Shifflett drove in two for the Reds.
But two Bridgewater runs in the eighth inning only got the Reds within one before Tucker Hraskey was able to close it out and get the save for Clover Hill.
The winner of the series will face Stuarts Draft, which swept the other semifinal in three games, in the RCBL championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.