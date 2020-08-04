DAYTON – Blake Sipe’s two-run 10th-inning double lifted Clover Hill past Bridgewater, 6-4, and kept the Bucks’ season alive in Game 2 of a Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series on Tuesday at Buck Bowman Park.
Needing a win to force Game 3, the fourth-seeded Bucks led 4-0 through the first seven and a half innings.
But in the eighth, the fifth-seeded Reds cut the lead in half. And in their last turn at bat and down to their last out in the ninth inning, Derek Shifflett smacked a two-run homer to tie the game at 4.
Clover Hill answered quickly, though, as Braeson Fulton led off the extra inning with a single and Kevin Kirk reached on an error to set the stage for Sipe’s two-run double. He finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the contest.
Game 3 will be played today at Buck Bowman Park.
In other RCBL quarterfinal action on Tuesday:
Montezuma 3, Grottoes 1: Montezuma catcher Adam Hackenburg had two hits, an RBI and scored the go-ahead run to lead the sixth-seeded Braves to a 3-1 win over No. 3-seed Grottoes in Game 2 of the league quarterfinals at Ruritan Field.
The series is now even at a win apiece and the deciding Game 3 will be played tonight at Shifflett Field.
Hackenburg, who plays for Clemson, opened the scoring in the first inning with a run-scoring single. He doubled in the sixth and came around to cross the plate on PJ Hanisak’s base hit, which broke a 1-1 tie.
And that was enough cushion for Montezuma relief pitcher T.R. Williams, a Page County High School standout and Virginia Tech commit. Williams threw four scoreless frames, didn’t allow hit and struck out seven hitters to pick up the victory.
New Market 11, Elkton 3: At Stonewall Memorial Park, No. 2-seed New Market evened its series with No. 7-seed Elkton as the Shockers used 17 hits in an 11-3 rout of the Blue Sox.
New Market right fielder Grant Thompson was 3-fo-5, drove in a pair of runs and scored two more. Left fielder Hagan Magadan added two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs. Shortstop Frankie Ritter hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to ignite a seven-run stanza.
Jose Rocha, a Harrisonburg High School grad, hit an inside-the-park home run for Elkton in its loss.
Game 3 will be played today at Rebel Park in New Market.
Broadway 14, Stuarts Draft 0: Top-seeded Broadway didn’t mess around and swept No. 8-seed Stuarts Draft with a 14-0 shellacking in Game 2 of the series at The Diamond Club.
Bruins shortstop Josh Jones, a standout for James Madison, slugged a grand slam in the victory.
