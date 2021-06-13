In Dayton, Clover Hill and Stuarts Draft combined for 20 runs and 23 hits as the Bucks outslugged the Diamondbacks for an 11-9 win in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Saturday at Buck Bowman Park.
Tyler Bocock and Drew Easter each homered for the unbeaten Bucks (3-0). Blake Sipe added a hit, two runs and two RBIs.
Stuarts Draft’s six-run fourth inning propelled the Diamondbacks ahead 8-5, but Clover Hill countered with a four-run rally of its own in the bottom half of the frame. For Stuarts Draft (1-1), Terrell Thompson was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
In other local baseball this weekend:
County League
Broadway 5, Elkton 1: Four Broadway pitchers combined for nine innings of one-run ball as the Bruins topped Elkton 5-1 for a Rockingham County Baseball League road win on Saturday.
For the Bruins, Wyatt Emswiler, Jordan Yankey, James Riddel and Dalton Benson combined to walk only one hitter while dominating the Blue Sox. Emswiler got the win and Benson earned the save.
Trevor Thomas’ two-run double in the second inning provided all the offense Broadway pitching needed in the victory. Defending league champion Broadway improved to 3-0 and Elkton dropped to 0-3.
New Market 13, Bridgewater 3: A four-run first and four-run fourth helped New Market in its 13-3 home rout of Bridgewater on Saturday in Rockingham County Baseball League play at Rebel Park.
Shockers (2-1) shortstop Frankie Ritter had two hits, drew a walk, drove in two runs and scored four times in the win. Bridgewater plummeted to 0-3.
Sunday Rain Outs
Three Rockingham County Baseball League contests were scratched on Sunday due to rain: Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, Montezuma at Broadway and Grottoes at New Market.
Valley League
Charlottesville 8, Harrisonburg 5: On Saturday, James Madison outfielder Conor Hartigan slugged a three-run homer for the Harrisonburg Turks, but it wasn’t enough in their 8-5 loss to visiting Charlottesville at Veterans Memorial Park in Valley Baseball League action.
The Tom Sox (5-1) got two hits from Virginia Tech catcher Gehrig Ebel, who also scored two runs. Designated hitter Ryan Dyal of Auburn drove in three runs.
It was the first loss of the season for the Turks (2-1). Their Sunday doubleheader at Woodstock was postponed due to rain and will be played today beginning at 5 p.m.
