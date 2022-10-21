Buffalo Gap (4-3) at No. 5 Staunton (7-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 42, Staunton 14 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Swoope)
Staunton last week: Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12
Buffalo Gap last week: Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Notes: In its first season under head coach Michael Bell, Staunton is off to its best start since 2006. ... Storm quarterback Walker Darby has completed 42-of-74 passes for 718 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads Staunton with 90 carries for 504 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Thomas Chisley and Marc Geffrard have combined for 19 receptions for 382 yards and six scores for the Storm. ... Buffalo Gap has won four straight against Staunton. ... The Bison have lost back-to-back games and are averaging 9.5 points per game during the skid. ... Gap has three running backs with at least 500 yards rushing. ... BGHS baseball standout Micah Canterbury is the quarterback for the Bison.
Prediction: Staunton 21, Buffalo Gap 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.