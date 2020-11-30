So that’s how the other half lives.
James Madison, on the fun end of so many blowouts inside its old home at the Convocation Center during Sean O’Regan’s first four seasons as head coach, got a dose of its own medicine Monday afternoon at the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center with visiting Buffalo pouncing on the Dukes before holding off a JMU rally for an 80-64 victory.
“They came in hungry and they did a really good job coming into our place and being ready to play,” O’Regan said. “That’s maybe a lesson we needed to learn. If you are not ready, this can happen.”
Sophomore Dyaisha Fair scored 29 points and flirted with a triple-double, adding nine assists and seven rebounds for the Bulls (1-0). Buffalo senior Hanna Hall scored 24 points, each of them coming from beyond the 3-point arc.
Kiki Jefferson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for JMU while freshman Jamia Hazell scored 14 and helped spark the Dukes’ second-half comeback attempt. But in the end JMU never had an answer for Buffalo’s firepower.
“Hanna Hall is so special,” Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “It’s her senior year and she’s been waiting her turn. And if you have Dyaisha Fair on the floor with you you are going to be open, and she realized that.”
Over the past two seasons, JMU (1-1) had beaten fellow mid-major programs at home by an average of more than 22 points. Only twice in that time period had such an opponent stayed within single digits.
But the Bulls out of the Mid-American Conference dominated JMU in the first 20 minutes, subjecting the Dukes to one of the worst halves by the program in recent memory.
Buffalo’s guards, Hall and Fair, shot lights out to open the game and the Bulls used an 11-0 run to race out to a 24-point first-quarter lead. A break between periods did nothing to squash the visitors' momentum. Hall nailed her first five 3-point attempts while Fair did it inside and out, giving Buffalo a 47-15 lead with six minutes to go in the first half.
By intermission, the Bulls had built a 33-point lead and scored 57 points, the most ever in a half by a JMU opponent.
“I have to step up and help my team be able to bounce back,” Jefferson said. “Coach O always tells us not to look at the scoreboard. We can be up 45 or down 45 and we just have to be able to respond and play our game. I think we worried about the scoreboard too much when they went on their run. We were worried about them and weren’t playing JMU basketball.”
The second half looked more like vintage JMU. The Dukes began getting buckets in transition while Buffalo had a tougher time getting open looks.
JMU outscored the visitors 27-6 in the third quarter and got as close as eight points on layup by Hazell early in the fourth. But Fair continued to be tough to guard and came up with buckets to keep the Dukes at arm’s length before the New York school stretched out the lead once more.
“To be able to walk away and have some positivity to it, I think that is important,” O’Regan said. “I think it would be tough to swallow if we got beat by 54, but I can see how we should be playing. I’m really disappointed that we started the game the way we did, but I saw a little bit of what works and what didn’t work.”
