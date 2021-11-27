James Madison saw a nine-point second half lead turn into a blowout loss Saturday at Buffalo as the Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-45 victory.
The Dukes once again struggled with massive shooting woes away from home and Buffalo, led by 26 points from Dyaisha Fair, got going offensively in the fourth quarter as JMU fell to 3-3 as it embarked on perhaps the most difficult stretch on its schedule.
Kiki Jefferson had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead JMU, which shot just 32 percent from the field, 33 percent from the free throw line and made just 1 of 18 3-point attempts. Despite all that, the defense put the Dukes in position to win into the second half before Fair and Cheyenne McEvans, who finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, began to get going for Buffalo (3-2).
Much like their previous roadtrip at Liberty, the Dukes got off to a rough shooting start at Buffalo, missing their first eight shots. But JMU was able to come up with stops and rebounds, and even as the shooting struggles continued in the early going, the Dukes put together an 11-0 run to close out the first quarter and lead 15-10 after 10 minutes.
JMU extended the lead to seven early on in the second quarter, but the Bulls quickly stormed back to tie it. Buffalo’s seven points in a little more than a minute, however, were not indicative of how the rest of the half would go.
Both teams went scoreless over the next five minutes with a plethora of turnovers and missed shots on each end of the floor. Buffalo briefly took a 19-17 lead to break the drought, but JMU finally was able to turn some of the Bulls’ turnovers into points as Jefferson and Clair Neff sparked a 9-0 run to end the first half and send the Dukes into the locker room with a 26-19 advantage.
Early in the second half it was Fair who single handedly kept JMU from running away with it. Fair scored 10 straight points in the first five minutes of the third quarter to pull the Bulls back in front 29-28.
It was back-and-forth the rest of the third, but at that point Fair was the only one for either team having what could be described as a good game offensively and her third 3-pointer of the afternoon helped Buffalo extend its lead back to four points heading into the final period.
JMU’s offensive struggles got even worse in the fourth quarter, mixing turnovers in with the missed shots as the Bulls began to get production from McEvans and extended the lead to double figures.
It was the first of three straight road games for the Dukes, who travel to George Washington on Thursday before a trip to North Carolina the following Sunday.
James Madison 15 11 10 9 — 45
Buffalo 10 9 21 22 — 62
JAMES MADISON (45) — Jefferson 6 1-4 13, Hazell 5 0-0 10, Carodine 0 3-4 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Goodman 4 0-3 8, Neff 3 0-1 7, Tynes 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-12 45.
BUFFALO (62) — Hemphill 3 1-2 7, Fair 9 4-4 26, Young 4 3-4 11, McEvans 6 2-3 14, Adeyeye 1 0-0 2, Christie 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-13 62.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 1 (Neff). Buffalo 4 (Fair 4).
