There were so many memorable moments last year, according to Brynlee Burrill.
Whether it was a game-winning 3 at the buzzer from Amber Tharpe in the Region 2B semifinals, the intense back-and-forth rivalry with Strasburg or a 19-game winning streak over the span of three months, the Luray girls basketball team brought its community together during the 2019-20 season.
“Honestly, I think we beat the odds," Burrill said. "In the beginning of the season, nobody really thought we were going to do anything. We just kept working, kept making it further and further. We played through so much adversity. Some of our players were younger, of course, and they really stepped up and played a big role. I think a lot of our players matured and we just became really close and built great chemistry.”
The chemistry on the Bulldogs was on display throughout their historic postseason run. With the stands often filled to maximum capacity, Luray — a team comprised of underclassmen — captured its first regional championship since 2014 and made its first appearance in the state title game.
“We were so tight-knit," Bulldogs coach Joe Lucas said. "To have a season like we had, a lot of things have to go right and you have to catch some luck. We were really fortunate to have a bunch of kids that really, really bought in. We started to see 16 or 18 games that we had a chance to do something special and they were really committed. They showed a lot of unselfishness and were focused on a common goal.”
Emilee Weakley, a soft-spoken sophomore that was known for her ability to get to the rim, shined for Luray on her way to earning first-team all-state honors. She averaged 26.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists per game and passed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career in just two seasons.
“I’m really proud of our team chemistry and how we just played as one and shared the ball and worked together," Weakley said. "I really saw improvement last year from the beginning of the season to the end. We encouraged each other, helped each other out, gave each other advice. I’m just proud of how we came together through everything, no matter what.”
The 5-foot-11 forward was far from a one-person show, though. Five-foot-9 point guard Burrill, one of the better overall athletes in the school, averaged 11.2 points, seven rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.1 steals per contest.
With just one senior graduated off of last year's team, Burrill said Luray is aware that expectations are high entering a condensed season in 2020-21. Despite that, players said they're confident in their teammates' ability to handle it.
“We’re all really anxious to start this season," Weakley said. "We really hope we get a chance to have one. Everyone wanted to win the state championship game last year. We wanted it so bad. I feel like after we lost last year, it made us even more determined to win this year and improve and get better as a team.”
Coincidentally, the Bulldogs are one of the last prep teams in the state to play a game.
Following their loss to Gate City in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game, John Marshall and Gate City played each other in the Class 2 boys title contest. Soon after, the Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 championships were all cancelled by the VHSL due to COVID-19.
Looking back on the moment, Lucas said the team had no idea the magnitude of what was happening at the time. In spite of hearing rumors before the contest, he said it wasn't until the bus ride home that his players realized what was happening.
"We had heard some rumblings the night before the game about the possibility that it could get cancelled," Lucas said. "We didn’t know anything until we were on the bus on the way home and I started reading online about the VHSL cancelling the rest of the games. We never even really discussed it. We were just focused on our game.”
Since the end of the season, Burrill and Weakley have both seen their recruitment pick up. Despite the coronavirus having impact on college teams' abilities to see players in person, Lucas said he has continuously sent out film of the duo and both players have gained interest in recent weeks.
“It’s definitely been hard," Lucas said. "They haven’t been able to play a lot of AAU, so we’re going off a lot of film from this past season. Their recruitment was starting to ramp up after the state championship game. My role is just sending out a lot of emails, message to these coaches at different levels. I want to build those relationships and set up something for both of them this winter.”
Weakley, now a junior, said she has been working with skills development coach Trey Hensley this summer and credited him for improving "my basketball IQ and overall game." Burrill, a senior captain, said she's also worked on her own game but is heavily focused on helping lead the younger Luray players this season.
“When we weren’t as good as we are now, we didn’t have as many people in the gym," Burrill said. "Now, everyone is in the gym and we’re fighting for spots to get in there. I see it a lot more in the younger girls, too. When I was a freshman, not many people would come to workout. Now it’s, like, everyone. Everyone is coming now and it’s cool to see us building a program.”
Lucas echoed Burrill's thoughts on how the Luray program has changed over the years. Entering his fifth season as coach, Lucas has taken advice from numerous coaches around the state and is starting to build the program that he envisioned when he first took the job.
“Even with COVID and the restrictions that we’re dealing with, we’ve had outstanding numbers at our offseason workouts for the past couple of months," Lucas said. "It’s the best turnout we’ve ever had. They’ve seen what we’re capable of and having high expectations, but they also have a chip on their shoulder. I think that’s really cool because we can relish on what we did last year, but they have it in their mind that they want to try to get back this year and win it. A lot of teams talk about it, but our girls have been really committed. It’s been a blessing.”
All of the excitement now around the Bulldogs is undoubtedly from their improbable run through the postseason last year. And while Burrill said she enjoys thinking back on those memories still today, she's even more excited to make new ones during her senior season.
"It feels really cool because I’ve kind of been here from the start," Burrill said. "I just think it’s cool to see the improvement and see how the team will be once I leave. I feel like it’s going to be exciting to see how the program continues to grow after I leave. The way everyone is working now, they’re going to be good for a while now. It’s cool to see how it’s become such a big deal for us and our community.”
