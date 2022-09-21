Appalachian State enters Saturday’s game against James Madison having played down-to-the-wire thrillers in each of its first three games. The Dukes, meanwhile, won a pair of laughers in the season’s first two weeks before having last weekend off.
It amounts to extra time for JMU to prepare for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game — a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Mountaineers in Boone, N.C. — but Dukes coach Curt Cignetti didn’t go so far as to say his team was fortunate to have a bye week before what could be its first truly competitive game of the season.
“It came when it came,” Cignetti said Tuesday evening following JMU’s practice session at Bridgeforth Stadium. “So you make it a positive. One of the positives is it gives a couple of guys some time to heal up, they’re dinged up. We get out and recruit a little bit, get a little jump on the next opponent, so I thought we had a good bye week.”
The opponent the Dukes got a jump on was an App State team that has covered the spectrum in its first three games. The Mountaineers dropped a 63-61 heartbreaker at home to North Carolina in the opener and then turned around and put together a dominant defensive performance to knock off then No. 6 Texas A&M team, 17-14.
That was followed up by something in between a 32-28 victory over Troy via last-second Hail Mary in the Mountaineers SBC opener. JMU expects another close game for App while the Dukes are bracing for a tougher challenge.
“It’s real now,” JMU offensive lineman Nick Kidwell said. “We had two pretty easy games to go into it, but now the competition heats up.”
Seeing App State put in a variety of situations already this season offers plenty for the Dukes to study, but with an extra week the preparation went much deeper.
“People morph and they change things during the season,” Cignetti said. “We also have 12 or 13 games from last year, so we watch them all. You do see trends and tendencies. Every team is a little different. They are a little different this year than they were last year.”
Two weeks between games also helped build anticipation for JMU players, as the Dukes have prepared for both their first road game of 2022 and their first-ever game in the new conference.
“I’m definitely hyped for the game,” JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu said. “I’m really excited to play against Appalachian State and be in the Sun Belt fully. Playing in the Sun Belt, I feel like it’s going to be really cool for JMU moving forward for years to come and this year as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.