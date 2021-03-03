James Madison will enter the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament this week with both the No. 1 seed and the luxury of playing on its home court. But JMU coach Mark Byington said he thinks the advantage of hosting the event at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg might be overrated.
The CAA Tournament begins Saturday at 3 p.m. with eighth-seeded Elon facing No. 9 Towson in one of two play-in games. JMU is scheduled to take on the winner Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The Dukes enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time since 1993 and JMU hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinal round since winning the conference championship in 2013.
No tickets will be on sale to the public and Virginia’s COVID-19 regulations will limit spectators to 250 friends and family members of the teams. Without thousands of fans to cheer them on, JMU’s first-year coach wondered if his team might have been better off at a neutral location.
“I think there are advantages and disadvantages in it,” Byington said. “There is a familiarity with our surroundings and all of that. It’s not going to be a home court advantage as far as fans. There’s other things. When you go to a tournament you kind of isolate yourself in a hotel and eliminate distractions. I think that’s a positive. We’re going to have to make sure we do that.”
The Dukes will have no choice but to devote some attention to things outside of basketball. Should JMU advance to the semifinals or beyond, players would continue with a normal class schedule while playing in their home arena.
“Our guys are going to school on Monday when everybody else is resting in a hotel,” Byington said. “If we are fortunate enough to get through the Sunday game our guys are going to have classes. It goes both ways. It probably won’t feel quite like the tournament for us. I don’t see it being any more advantageous for us than anybody else, just because it’s such a different year and not having fans.”
Nearly every team in the field comes in facing some sort of adversity. JMU will play without Matt Lewis, the CAA’s leading scorer and the front runner for conference Player of the Year before injuring his knee Feb. 14 in a victory against Hofstra.
Other teams have been dealing with COVID-19 issues and schedule disruptions, including regular season co-champion Northeastern. The Huskies enter as the No. 2 seed but haven’t played a game since Feb. 17. Northeastern entered a COVID pause after returning from a quickly scheduled game at North Carolina on that date.
Hofstra, Delaware, William & Mary and Towson were all also inactive the final week of the regular season due to COVID protocols. Drexel, Charleston and UNC Wilmington have played more recently, but went long stretches in February without games, and often without enough available players to scrimmage in practice.
UNCW, the No. 10 seed, was hampered by both breaks in the schedule and injuries. The Seahawks leading scorer Jaylen Sims has been out since late January. UNCW squeezed a final regular season game in on Feb. 27, losing to Elon on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“A couple pauses is mentally taxing on you,” Siddle said. “It was good for us to get back out there and get a game under our belt before going into the conference tournament to try to get some rhythm and try to get our legs back under us.”
Without Lewis, Byington hopes to see other Dukes step up on the defensive end to create some transition baskets and help make up for the senior guard’s 19 points per game. And perhaps a few breakaway dunks might maximize any home court advantage if one does exist.
“If we are going to have a chance to make a run, we’re going to be rebounding the ball well and our defense will be leading to our offense,” Byington said.
