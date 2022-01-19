For the second time in a week, James Madison will try to knock an undefeated team off the top of the Colonial Athletic Association standings.
This time, second-year JMU coach Mark Byington will attempt to do it against his alma mater, UNC Wilmington, as the Seahawks visit Harrisonburg for a 7 p.m. start tonight at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
It's the first time Byington, who topped 1,000 points in four seasons as a player at UNCW in the 1990s, will meet the Seahawks (9-5, 3-0 CAA) as a head coach. Two games between the teams were canceled last season due to COVID-19.
“I went against Wilmington a couple of times as an assistant coach,” Byington said. “I actually went back there the year after I finished playing there as a visiting opponent on an exhibition team. So I’ve been there a couple of times and had some good games. I’ve been against them a couple of times, but not as a head coach.”
JMU (11-4, 2-2 CAA) split its first four conference games but among the victories was a win at William & Mary, then unbeaten in conference play. Now the Dukes embark on a four-game homestand with an opportunity to move up the standings themselves as they aim for some kind of postseason opportunity after the CAA banned JMU from its conference tournament upon the Dukes announcement of a move to the Sun Belt Conference.
But among the concerns against a UNCW team that has won six straight is JMU’s defense. The Dukes’ pressure schemes were a hallmark in the non-conference schedule before Christmas but after a 29-day COVID pause, JMU has seen some breakdowns in league play.
Losses to Hofstra and Elon both could be attributed to tired legs on the defensive end and JMU faces a Seahawks squad that has scored at least 70 points all but once during its winning streak.
“By the time we got to December, I thought we were clicking,” Byington said. “I thought we understood our offense, our defense, our roles. We just haven’t quite been the same since then as an entire team, for a lot of different reasons. It’s a long season and we’ve got a lot of games coming up. Teams go through tough times, all teams do.”
After giving up 17 3-pointers in a loss to Elon on Monday, the Dukes will have to face another high scoring guard in UNCW’s Jaylen Sims. Sims comes in averaging 14 points per game, but has been on fire during the Seahawks' winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in three of the past four outings.
Mike Okauru has also been solid for UNC Wilmington, shooting 34 percent from 3-point range and hitting at least a pair from deep in five of the past six games. The Dukes know to win, they have to do a better job disrupting the offense before it gets a good look from 3-point range.
“If you think about our team and this season, before the month break we were winning most of the games because of our defense,” Byington said. “We were turning people over, getting stops. Since we’ve come back our offense has been pretty good, but our defense isn’t near the same.”
UNCW leads the all-time series between the longtime CAA rivals 41-37, but the Dukes have a three-game winning streak. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Washington and streaming on FloSports.
