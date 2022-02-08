During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, second year James Madison coach Mark Byington opened up about some of his recent frustrations, particularly with the Dukes’ conference and officiating.
After one of the most promising starts in program history, JMU has slipped into seventh place in the Colonial Athletic Association standings following Monday night’s loss at Drexel. During that game JMU (13-9, 4-7 CAA) made four more field goals and three more three-pointers than the Dragons, but went just 5-for-10 from the foul line. The Dragons converted on 22 of 30 free throw attempts in the six-point victory.
JMU shot 34 free throws combined over the course of three CAA road games in five days. The Dukes post players in particular have struggled to get to the line. JMU big men Julien Wooden, Alonzo Sule and Justin Amadi shot a total of two foul shots at Drexel and none of them shot more than two in a single game during the road swing.
When asked if the post trio could do a better job getting to the line, Byington’s voice kept a similar tone to how he’s answered questions since arriving at JMU, but his words were blunt.
“I think there are fouls being drawn that just aren’t being called,” Byington said. “Justin is attacking the rim and is around the rim a lot. He’s got to finish better, but some of those are contact. Same thing with Alonzo Sule. Julien doesn’t attack the rim as much, but he had some offensive rebounds and stuff. We try to control what we can control. If something’s not called, there’s just not a lot we can do about it. We just kind of have to take it.”
JMU won nine of its first 11 games, its best start in 35 years. One of those victories came against Virginia, which knocked off No. 7 Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday. One of the two losses came to No. 23 Murray State, a game JMU led by double digits at one point.
But the Dukes went 29 days without playing a game during December and January due to COVID-19 and have been ravaged by injuries since. Takal Molson, who was averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game, was lost for the season. So too was Terell Strickland, one of the CAA’s top defensive guards.
Tyree Ihenacho, a projected starter in the preseason, has played in just seven games and freshman Andrew McConnell, a three-star recruit, has also missed significant time.
Monday at Drexel, a game that saw three Dukes foul out, JMU was without graduate transfer Charles Falden, who averages 11.3 points a contest.
General frustrations with the CAA ahead of JMU’s departure for the Sun Belt Conference this summer have also not faded. The Dukes were banned from the CAA Tournament in November because of the move. The Colonial later pulled a handful of JMU games off its CBS Sports Network national television package.
“I don’t think our maximum of what our potential is is what it was at one point,” Byington said. “But the last three games we easily could have won all three of them. We won one. If you think about the challenges these guys are facing on our team, seeing guys injured, having their TV games pulled off and just kind of being a sacrificial lamb for the CAA this year, our guys keep fighting. The way we’ve competed the last three games, that shows a lot about our guys.”
Byington’s frustrations with officiating might also be traced back to last year’s CAA Tournament in Harrisonburg. JMU was called for a pair of technicals in a quarterfinal loss to Elon, the second of which was given to Byington after he said “same call on the other end” with 1:13 remaining and JMU leading by 3 points. Elon turned the technical into a five-point play and won 72-71.
Sources told the Daily News-Record last March that CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio and director of officials Bryan Kersey apologized to Byington for the call after the season-ending loss. A CAA official later denied to the DN-R that such a conversation took place.
Later during the Tuesday press conference, Byington was asked if he felt the CAA had been unfair to his program this season.
“It’s hard not to,” Byington said. “Not playing in the CAA Tournament, that’s unfair treatment. Some of these other things that go along with it and trickle all the way down through it, it’s a part of it. Right now it feels like everything is a non-conference game for us. Truthfully it is. They can put standings there, but the standings are for different reasons. We have to overcome a lot, and that has to be our mentality. We know the situation we’re in. We know what we are dealt with, and we have to figure out a way to overcome it.”
