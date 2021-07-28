FOOTBALL
COLLEGE
CAA Preseason Poll
1. James Madison (15), 231
2. Delaware (7), 222
3. Villanova, 194
4. Richmond (2), 169
5. New Hampshire, 135
6. Rhode Island, 121
7. Towson, 115
8. Albany, 114
9. Maine, 99
10. Stony Brook, 73
11. William & Mary, 61
12. Elon, 50
Preseason All-CAA
OFFENSE
QB: Nolan Henderson (UD); RB: Percy Agyei-Obese (JMU), Dejoun Lee (UD), Karl Mofor (UA); FB: Joey Kenny (URI); WR: Andre Miller (UM), Thyrick Pitts (UD), Kris Thornton (JMU); TE: John Fitzgerald (UR); OL: Michael Corbi (VU), Liam Fornadel (JMU), David Kroll (UD), Clayton McConnell (UR), Kyle Nunez (SBU)
DEFENSE
DL: Malik Fisher (VU), Mike Greene (JMU), Chase McGowan (UD), Kobie Turner (UR); LB: John Buchanan (UD), Ty Dressler (UR), Forrest Rhyne (VU), Tristian Wheeler (UR); S: MJ Hampton (JMU), Evan Horn (UNH), Kedrick Whitehead (UD); CB: Christian Benford (VU), Nijuel Hill (UD)
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: D’Ago Hunter (TU); PR: Tre’Von Jones (Elon), Bronson Yoder (W&M); K: Ethan Ratke, (JMU); P: Harry O’Kelly (JMU); SPEC: Anthony Del Negro (SBU)
