FOOTBALL

COLLEGE

CAA Preseason Poll

1. James Madison (15), 231

2. Delaware (7), 222

3. Villanova, 194

4. Richmond (2), 169

5. New Hampshire, 135

6. Rhode Island, 121

7. Towson, 115

8. Albany, 114

9. Maine, 99

10. Stony Brook, 73

11. William & Mary, 61

12. Elon, 50

Preseason All-CAA

OFFENSE

QB: Nolan Henderson (UD); RB: Percy Agyei-Obese (JMU), Dejoun Lee (UD), Karl Mofor (UA); FB: Joey Kenny (URI); WR: Andre Miller (UM), Thyrick Pitts (UD), Kris Thornton (JMU); TE: John Fitzgerald (UR); OL: Michael Corbi (VU), Liam Fornadel (JMU), David Kroll (UD), Clayton McConnell (UR), Kyle Nunez (SBU)

DEFENSE

DL: Malik Fisher (VU), Mike Greene (JMU), Chase McGowan (UD), Kobie Turner (UR); LB: John Buchanan (UD), Ty Dressler (UR), Forrest Rhyne (VU), Tristian Wheeler (UR); S: MJ Hampton (JMU), Evan Horn (UNH), Kedrick Whitehead (UD); CB: Christian Benford (VU), Nijuel Hill (UD)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: D’Ago Hunter (TU); PR: Tre’Von Jones (Elon), Bronson Yoder (W&M); K: Ethan Ratke, (JMU); P: Harry O’Kelly (JMU); SPEC: Anthony Del Negro (SBU)

