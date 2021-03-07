CAA Football Standings
North Division
Team;Conf. Record; Conf. Percentage; Overall; Streak
Albany; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1
Delaware; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1
Villanova; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1
Rhode Island; 0-0; 0.000; 0-0; --
Maine; 0-1; 0.000; 0-1; L1
New Hampshire; 0-1; 0.000; 0-1; L1
Stony Brook; 0-1; 0.000; 0-1; L1
South Division
Team; Conf. Record; Conf. Percentage; Overall; Streak
James Madison; 1-0; 1.000; 3-0; W3
Richmond; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1
Elon; 0-1; 0.000; 1-2; L2
William & Mary; 0-1; 0.000; 01; L1
Friday, March 5
Albany 24, New Hampshire 20
Sat., March 6
Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13
Delaware 37, Maine 0
Richmond 21, William & Mary 14
James Madison 20, Elon 17
Sat., March 13
Albany at Maine, noon
Stony Brook at Delaware, noon
Rhode Island at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Elon at Richmond, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.