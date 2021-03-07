CAA Football Standings

North Division

Team;Conf. Record; Conf. Percentage; Overall; Streak

Albany; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1

Delaware; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1

Villanova; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1

Rhode Island; 0-0; 0.000; 0-0; --

Maine; 0-1; 0.000; 0-1; L1

New Hampshire; 0-1; 0.000; 0-1; L1

Stony Brook; 0-1; 0.000; 0-1; L1

South Division

Team; Conf. Record; Conf. Percentage; Overall; Streak

James Madison; 1-0; 1.000; 3-0; W3

Richmond; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1

Elon; 0-1; 0.000; 1-2; L2

William & Mary; 0-1; 0.000; 01; L1

Friday, March 5

Albany 24, New Hampshire 20

Sat., March 6

Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13

Delaware 37, Maine 0

Richmond 21, William & Mary 14

James Madison 20, Elon 17

Sat., March 13

Albany at Maine, noon

Stony Brook at Delaware, noon

Rhode Island at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Elon at Richmond, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

