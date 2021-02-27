CAA Football Glance
Saturday, Feb. 20
James Madison 52, Morehead State 0
Elon 26, Davidson 23
Today
Robert Morris at James Madison, noon
Elon at Gardner-Webb
Friday, March 5
Albany at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Maine at Delaware, noon
Villanova at Stony Brook, noon
William & Mary at Richmond, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Elon, 1:30 p.m.
