CAA Football Glance
Today’s Games
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Lehigh, noon
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Elon, 2 p.m.
Albany at North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Morgan State, 4 p.m.
Morehead State at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
