CAA Football Glance

Today’s Games

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Lehigh, noon

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Elon, 2 p.m.

Albany at North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Morgan State, 4 p.m.

Morehead State at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.