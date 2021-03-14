CAA Football Standings

North Division

Team; Conf. Record; Conf. %; Overall; Streak

Delaware; 2-0; 1.000; 2-0; W2

Rhode Island; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1

Albany; 1-1; .500; 1-1; L1

Maine; 1-1; .500; 1-1; L1

Villanova; 1-1; .500; 1-1; L1

New Hampshire; 0-1; .000; 0-1; L1

Stony Brook; 0-2; .000; 0-2; L2

South Division

Team; Conf. Record; Conf. %; Overall; Streak

Richmond; 2-0; 1.000; 2-0; W2

James Madison; 1-0; 1.000; 3-0; W3

William & Mary; 0-1; .000; 0-1; L1

Elon; 0-2; .000; 1-3; L3

Saturday, March 13

Delaware 31, Stony Brook 3

Maine 38, Albany 34

Richmond 38, Elon 14

Rhode Island 40, Villanova 37 (OT)

William & Mary at James Madison, ppd.

Saturday, March 20

Delaware at New Hampshire, noon

Maine at Stony Brook, noon

Rhode Island at Albany, 1 p.m.

Richmond at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

