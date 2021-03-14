CAA Football Standings
North Division
Team; Conf. Record; Conf. %; Overall; Streak
Delaware; 2-0; 1.000; 2-0; W2
Rhode Island; 1-0; 1.000; 1-0; W1
Albany; 1-1; .500; 1-1; L1
Maine; 1-1; .500; 1-1; L1
Villanova; 1-1; .500; 1-1; L1
New Hampshire; 0-1; .000; 0-1; L1
Stony Brook; 0-2; .000; 0-2; L2
South Division
Team; Conf. Record; Conf. %; Overall; Streak
Richmond; 2-0; 1.000; 2-0; W2
James Madison; 1-0; 1.000; 3-0; W3
William & Mary; 0-1; .000; 0-1; L1
Elon; 0-2; .000; 1-3; L3
Saturday, March 13
Delaware 31, Stony Brook 3
Maine 38, Albany 34
Richmond 38, Elon 14
Rhode Island 40, Villanova 37 (OT)
William & Mary at James Madison, ppd.
Saturday, March 20
Delaware at New Hampshire, noon
Maine at Stony Brook, noon
Rhode Island at Albany, 1 p.m.
Richmond at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.