Standings
Team;Overall;Conf.;Streak
Delaware;1-0-;1-0;W1
New Hampshire;1-0-;1-0; W1
James Madison;1-0;0-0;W1
Rhode Island;1-0;0-0;W1
Richmond;1-0;0-0;W1
Towson;1-0;0-0;W1
Villanova;1-0;0-0;W1
Albany;0-1;0-0;L1
Elon;0-1;0-0;L1
William & Mary;0-1;0-0;L1
Maine;0-1;0-1;L1
Stony Brook;0-1;0-1;L1
Today’s Games
Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Richmond, 1 p.m.
Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Towson at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany, 7 p.m.
