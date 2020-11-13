When the Colonial Athletic Association released its preseason poll this week, the two teams the Commonwealth of Virginia found themselves at the bottom with James Madison picked ninth and William & Mary last among 10 CAA teams.
Expectations outside the state might not be high for the two teams that saw plenty of turnover in the offseason, but within their own programs the outlook is rosier with each squad confident it has an real opportunity to exceed their spots in the preseason polls.
At JMU, the Dukes were picked ninth despite senior guard Matt Lewis being voted the conference’s preseason player of the year. New Dukes coach Mark Byington acknowledged it would be unusual for a player to win the league’s top individual award while playing for one of its worst teams. But for many around the CAA and even at home in the Shenandoah Valley, Lewis is the one known commodity on the Dukes roster.
Byington hopes transfers such as Rashawn Fredericks, who last played at CIncinnati, former San Diego State big man Joel Mensah and others can quickly lead to more wins for a JMU program that had four consecutive losing seasons under former coach Louis Rowe. If that happens he expects JMU’s large fan base to quickly learn about the Dukes other than Lewis.
“I like the fact that they are really eager to have a great team here,” Byington said. “They have put enough resources into the basketball program here that we need to be at the top of the CAA. Right now I’m pretty anonymous in town. I have been out, but not many people recognize me. I do like the fact that I walked into Walmart the other day and the person who greeted me asked me if I was the coach. They said, ‘I sure hope that you are good.’ I said ‘well, so do I.’ We were on the same page with that.”
The Dukes got a bit of a boost after the preseason poll was released when Wednesday afternoon Byington told the Daily News-Record that Wyoming transfer TJ Taylor had received a waiver from the NCAA and would play this season.
Taylor, a 6-6 forward with a 7-foot wingspan, is nearly the prototypical inside-out forward for Byington’s system and should make an immediate impression.
The Chesapeake product averaged seven points per game last season at Wyoming, but was playing some of his best basketball when the season ended, putting up 13 points and four rebounds per game in February.
At William & Mary, second-year coach Dane Fischer knows his team will look significantly different than the one that surprised many by finishing the 2019-20 regular season second in the CAA.
Fischer inherited a talented lineup in his first season led by CAA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Nathan Knight. Knight was joined in the frontcourt by 7-foot Wisconsin transfer Andy Van Vliet, and the mobile twin towers caused matchup nightmares for the rest of the league.
“We’ve got a completely different look this year, obviously not only replacing Nathan Knight, but three other starters that left,” Fischer said. “Last year we had one of the biggest lineups, if not the biggest lineup in the league. This year I think we will have some of the smallest. Last year, we were seven or eight deep. This year I think we have about 10 guys who will be in play for minutes. It will be a completely different look.”
This season the Tribe figures to be more perimeter oriented. Senior guard Luke Loewe, who averaged 10.7 points per game last season, is W&M’s top returning player. Loewe shot 44 percent from 3-point range and is just one of several long-range bombers the Tribe plan to feature.
“I think it is going to be incredibly important. It was important for our team last year,” Fischer said. “One of the things that made our team different last year was we were playing a bigger lineup and able to stretch the floor. Obviously we are not going to have that kind of versatility up front, but we are going to have more guys on the perimeter that can stretch the floor. With this team I would guess we are going to take a lot of 3’s this year.”
TIPPING IT OFF
The moment college basketball returns, the CAA will be on the court.
“Bubbleville,” the nickname given to the various early tournaments and events scheduled for the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut released a schedule this week with games beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25. That early contest will feature Towson and St. Bonaventure.
It will mark the return of Zane Martin to the Tigers. Martin was a second-team All-CAA selection as a sophomore, then transferred to New Mexico where he averaged 10 points per game. He returned to Towson this offseason and Tigers coach Pat Skerry was more than happy to welcome back the newly-minted preseason first-team All-CAA pick.
“It’s good to have him back. He’s a good player,” Skerry said. “He kind of plays like James Harden. He’s become a really, really good passer, especially off of ball screens. He’s got to be a more consistent defender. He’s heard that a few times in practice. But he’s a hard guy to guard.”
