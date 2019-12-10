Nine games into the season, James Madison is grabbing more defensive rebounds per contest than any other team in the country. But are the Dukes actually a great rebounding unit?
It's quite possible that even that particular statistic is a bit misleading as JMU attempts to address its defensive issues with no games this week during final exams.
The Dukes (5-4) entered Tuesday pulling down 33.56 defensive boards a contest, almost an entire rebound better than Rider, the second most in Division I. But the total number rebounds is a reflection of JMU’s faster pace in 2019-20. The Dukes are averaging of 77.5 possessions a game, nine more than they did a year ago.
That leads to more missed shots in a game, and in turn a higher volume of rebounds. JMU is rebounding 72.7 percent of its opponents' misses, ranking just seventh in the Colonial Athletic Association. The opposition is actually getting enough offensive rebounds so in turn the Dukes have been outrebounded this season, 391-389.
JMU ranks second in the CAA at 76.1 points per game, but in the midst of the exam break coach Louis Rowe is working to make the Dukes more aggressive without the ball, which could pay dividends both with defense and rebounding.
“This is a good time for us to focus on some stuff and clean up some stuff,” Rowe said. “We have a chance to clean it up and touch on some things we need to touch on. We need to be attacking people and not letting people attack us.”
TRANSFER STATION
The increasing number of transfers throughout college basketball in recent years is sure to have an impact on mid-major conferences each season. Sometimes the net result is positive and other times negative, but it appears the CAA is faring well in the transfer market so far in 2019-20 despite programs such as William & Mary and Northeastern seeing an exodus of players last spring.
Four of the top 11 scorers in the league are newcomers from other Division I programs, and perhaps the best of the transfers into the CAA, Delaware’s Dylan Painter, isn’t even eligible to play until the end of the semester after leaving Villanova in the middle of last season.
Two other Blue Hens, Nate Darling and Justyn Mutts, are off to fantastic starts. Darling ranks second in the CAA at 21.3 points per game while Mutts is averaging 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.
Mutts isn’t the only transfer big man getting the job done with William & Mary’s Andy Van Vliet, who came from Wisconsin, averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds. Marcus Sheffield, a graduate transfer from Stanford, is Elon’s leading scorer at 16.6 points per game.
The Dukes next play at home Dec. 16 against Charleston Southern.
IMPROVED STATUS
With league play beginning in a couple of weeks, it appears the CAA has had a better overall non-conference slate than a year ago. The Colonial is 54-44 overall in non-conference play and 43-44 against Division I teams. Last season, the CAA finished 64-66 outside of league games, 52-66 against Division I.
The CAA began the year 20th in KenPom.com’s conference rankings, but has risen to No. 17 at the start of this week. Delaware (9-1) and William & Mary (7-3) are among the highest individual risers in the KenPom ratings. Delaware is currently ranked No. 159, up 97 spots from the preseason. William & Mary has climbed 88 spots to No. 163.
Even so, ESPN’s recent bracketology projection of the NCAA Tournament field predicted Northeastern representing the CAA as a No. 16 seed after the Huskies made the tourney last March as a No. 13 after winning the CAA Tournament.
