When UNC Wilmington made the decision to fire third-year coach C.B. McGrath earlier this month with the Seahawks in the midst of an 11-game losing streak, it made the topic of Louis Rowe’s future at James Madison more or less unavoidable.
Not that Rowe has ever shied away from addressing the temperature of his chair at JMU. Going back to this time last season, Rowe openly discussed calls for his dismissal. But after starting CAA play 2-8, the Dukes played well enough down the stretch to earn their coach another season.
JMU (8-10, 1-6 CAA) is off to a similar start this season and Rowe and his players feel the heat after expectations for the team were high in the preseason - given the number of returning players and heralded recruits in the program.
“That’s something you can’t be naive about,” Rowe said. “It hasn’t changed from year one how I feel from trying to win ball games. Do I feel like it’s added (pressure), I don’t know, but I would hope that the guys understand that they are young and this is all part of life. I don’t think any of us thought we’d be in this position now and that’s the honest truth.”
Junior guard Matt Lewis, who leads JMU at 17.4 points per game, attracted attention from high-major programs as a possible transfer last spring before deciding to remain with the Dukes.
“The wins don’t show it, but the talent we have in this program, to be honest, a lot of us shouldn’t be at this level,” Lewis said. “For him to be able to recruit us and get us here is huge. Trying to keep this group together is a big thing, but we’re just going to remain positive. Us as juniors, we’ve kind of gotten used to it. But even the freshman are being mature and we’re just staying positive and leaving it alone.”
TIGERS A TOUGH OUT
Ever since Pat Skerry took over Towson in 2011 and orchestrated the biggest one-year turnaround in NCAA history by 2013, his Tigers have been known for their hounding, physical defense.
Towson has certainly lived up to that reputation this season, but as the Tigers have gotten better offensively they’ve climbed right back into the Colonial Athletic Association race.
“We said this morning at shootaround, our defense would win us the game. Our offense would dictate by how much,” Skerry said Saturday following Towson’s 68-61 victory against James Madison. “Obviously our defense was outstanding, that’s a high-powered offensive team. I thought the first seven or eight minutes of the second half we were at a high level.”
Towson, 10-9 overall, started 0-3 in CAA play. With four consecutive wins, the Tigers have gotten within two games of first-place William & Mary in a jumbled conference race.
The Tigers are particularly dangerous when senior guard Brian Fobbs is hitting from the outside. Fobbs is averaging 15.9 points per game on just 26 percent shooting from 3-point range. But he’s knocked down better than 30 percent and made two per game during the recent winning streak.
DOUBLE-DOUBLE, PLEASE
The CAA has become the conference of the double-double in 2020 with three players from the league ranking in the Top 25 in the nation in the category. William & Mary’s Nathan Knight leads the entire nation in double-doubles with 15 in 20 games. Drexel’s James Butler is third in Division I with 13.
Knight’s teammate, Andy Van Vliet, ranks No. 24 in the nation with eight. JMU junior Dwight Wilson is tied with several players at No. 36 in the nation with seven, a feat he accomplished in just 14 games after missing the first part of the season with a high-ankle sprain.
Knight, Butler, and Wilson all rank in the top 17 in the nation in rebounding, with each averaging more than 10 rebounds per game.
