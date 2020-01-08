After just two weeks of Colonial Athletic Association play, it might be too soon to declare a favorite in what appears to be a balanced conference.
But it might not be too early to say William & Mary now has the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament this March.
The Tribe, 11-5 overall, became the first team in CAA history to open league play 3-0 with all three victories on the road. After taking out Elon in the conference opener, Dane Fischer’s team traveled north to beat both Hofstra and Northeastern.
In Fischer’s first season as a head coach, William & Mary has had a surprising amount of success away from Williamsburg. The Tribe has more true road victories than any other team in the nation and led much of the game at Oklahoma before suffering a five-point loss back in November.
“We’re certainly excited to be in the position we are in,” Fischer said. “We opened the season, the non-conference schedule, with three on the road as well so our guys were kind of ready for it. We’re really happy with how we prepared and went up there and played.”
College of Charleston (10-6, 4-0) is the only other unbeaten team in CAA play, as the Cougars count home wins against James Madison and Towson among their total.
Given recent history of teams across the Association, it’s a safe bet not many other teams will complete the road sweep at Northeastern and Hofstra; that means last weekend’s performance by W&M could wind up having huge implications on CAA Tournament seeding.
There will be no more than one undefeated team left in CAA competition by the end of the weekend with Charleston paying a visit to William & Mary on Saturday.
COUGARS STREAKING
Charleston should be prepared for its games this week at Elon and William & Mary.
After playing the league’s toughest non-conference schedule according to metrics such as KenPom.com, the Cougars have won five games in a row, including a home game against James Madison last Saturday. Charleston’s losses have been to Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Richmond, VCU and twice to Central Florida while the Cougars also picked up a solid non-conference victory against Providence.
“We did play a challenging schedule with a bunch of big guys and good guards, so we learned a lot,” Charleston coach Earl Grant said. “We learned that we didn’t like losing. We learned to cherish every win. It was a very challenging schedule and I don’t know what it did for us, but I hope it did something for us because we were in a lot of battles.”
DEEP BUIE
In addition to Charleston’s visit to William & Mary, another huge CAA game is on tap this week as Hofstra (12-5, 3-1) heads to Boston to take on Northeastern (9-7, 3-1). Even with a loss to the Tribe last week, Hofstra comes in hot with eight wins in its past 10 games.
One major reason for that has been the offensive emergence of last season’s CAA Defensive Player of the Year, Desure Buie. Buie has in some ways slipped into the role of two-time CAA Player of the Year Justin Wright-Foreman, now a rookie in the Utah Jazz organization.
The senior from The Bronx, N.Y., leads the Pride at 18.8 points and 5.4 assists per game. In CAA games Buie has been even more dynamic, averaging 26 points and four assists, and doing it on 50 percent shooting from behind the 3-point arc.
“He amazes me,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “If you had said to me four years ago that he’d have this many points and this many assists and that many steals and be playing the way he’s playing, I would have said it doesn’t happen. Nobody on the floor has a bigger heart than this kid and he’s a better person off the floor.”
HIGH USAGE GUARDS
As JMU and Delaware prepare to meet Thursday it matches up two guards asked to do an awful lot for their respective teams.
Nate Darling, a transfer from Alabama-Birmingham, is third in the conference in scoring at 20.2 points per game. He also leads the CAA in 3-pointers made per game, 3.1, and minutes played, averaging 38.1 minutes per game.
Junior Matt Lewis, who leads JMU at 17.6 points per game, was the CAA leader in minutes played last season and is third so far this year, playing more than 35 minutes a contest. Lewis also remains the only player in the CAA ranked in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists, averaging 6.1 boards and 4.1 assists a night.
