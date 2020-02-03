Heading into the later stages of his freshman season at James Madison, shooting guard Quinn Richey may have finally established a role with the Dukes - and not necessarily one anybody expected.
The Alpharetta, Ga., product had career highs in minutes played in each of JMU’s past two games as he saw 14 minutes of action against College of Charleston and 16 in Saturday’s victory at home against UNC Wilmington.
Known as a sharpshooter who had interest from programs such as Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee State coming out of high school, Richey had played just five minutes total in Colonial Athletic Association games prior to last week. But mired in last place in the CAA standings, JMU (9-13, 2-9 in the CAA) needed a boost and coach Louis Rowe looked to the 6-foot-5 freshman.
“What you want to do is find guys that accept roles and are in the right places, more than anything,” Rowe said. “Honestly, he hasn’t shot the ball particularly well. But it’s not like we needed him to be a shooter. We needed a spark. He’s solid in practice and knows where he is supposed to be defensively.”
Richey went just 1 for 7 from behind the 3-point arc in last week’s games but was on the court for much of the period during the UNCW game when the Dukes built a double-digit lead.
While coming into the season, many people might have expected Richey’s role to be an offensive spark plug off the bench. But it’s been his defensive effort that earned him a spot in the rotation.
“Your freshman year is about working hard and figuring out how you can impact the game,” Rowe said. “Because it is a lot different than high school. Quinn has really accepted that role. He knows where he is supposed to be on the floor. He’s always boxing out, and that is really what we need right now.”
ELON’S YOUNG THREE
At Elon, first-year head coach Mike Schrage hasn’t had the luxury of easing his freshmen into CAA basketball in quite the same way.
While Marcus Sheffield, a senior transfer from Stanford, has been the unquestioned leader of the Phoenix all season, Elon has played freshman Hunter McIntosh, Hunter Woods, and Zac Ervin in key roles all season. That even included a November stretch when Schrage’s team played three straight games at Georgia Tech, Michigan and North Carolina.
“I knew enough about all three of them to know they were not afraid,” Schrage said. “Right away we played three high majors and they weren’t afraid in those moments. They weren’t going to back down to anybody. We knew that about them, but it was cool to get to see against that kind of competition early on.”
It prepared them for CAA play - where despite a roster full of newcomers and being picked to finish dead last in the preseason poll. The Phoenix (7-17, 3-8) have won two of their past three, including Saturday against Northeastern.
The trio of McIntosh, Woods, and Ervin combine to average nearly 30 points and 12 rebounds per game for Elon, which has an opportunity to continue its rise toward the middle of the CAA standings Thursday at UNCW.
CELEBRATING PARITY
As the conference season has passed the halfway point, the CAA standings remain quite jumbled with not a lot separating the leaders from teams near the bottom. Three teams, Hofstra, College of Charleston and William & Mary, are tied for first place with 8-3 league records.
Towson is just a game behind them at 7-4. UNCW and JMU are tied for last at 2-9, a game back of Elon. In between, less than a game and a half separate Drexel, Delaware, and Northeastern in the middle of the pack. The Huskies have six CAA losses and Saturday’s 74-69 setback at Elon was the first one by more than two points.
“I think the parity is a good thing,” Charleston coach Earl Grant said. “You’ll see more close games. A little more barn burning. Especially in our league, every game you play is a real serious game. It’s always good, but it’s really good for a mid-major because if you are fortunate to get to the NCAA Tournament you’ve played some magical games to get you prepared.”
