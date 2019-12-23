What should be a highly-competitive race in the Colonial Athletic Association opens this week. Locally, action begins at 4 p.m. Saturday when defending regular-season champion Hofstra visits James Madison.
The CAA has, on the whole, improved its status from a year ago. The Colonial is ranked No. 17 among all 32 conferences by KenPom.com after finishing 22nd last season.
But all signs still point to just one NCAA Tournament bid come March for what was once one of the premier mid-major conferences in the nation.
Fair or not, that means we’re about to embark on a two-month journey largely about jockeying for seeding for the 10-team CAA Tournament slated for Washington D.C., March 7-10.
It should still be an entertaining and wide open race for the regular-season title and the top four or so seeds that should provide a slightly easier path to the title game.
Here’s a look at what each team in the CAA has or hasn’t shown us through the non-conference schedule.
DELAWARE (10-3)
The Blue Hens got off to the fastest start in the conference, but Martin Inglesby’s team has since lost three of its past four games against what KenPom.com rates as just the 300th toughest schedule in the nation.
Still, the addition of a trio of transfers (Nate Darling, Justyn Mutts and Dylan Painter), who are combining to average more than 45 points per game, have helped make Delaware a legitimate threat. Returners Ryan Allen and Justin Anderson are also averaging double figures to help make UD one of the most prolific offenses around.
HOFSTRA (9-4)
After opening the season with a puzzling loss at home to San Jose State, the Pride has arguably been the most impressive team in the league since. Hofstra picked up the league’s signature victory in the non-conference, winning at UCLA, and has been solid after losing two-time CAA Player of the Year Justin Wright-Foreman to the pros.
As expected, Eli Pemberton has stepped into the role of Hofstra’s go-to scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game. But he’s just one of four Pride players averaging double figures as the offense just keeps rolling on Long Island.
WILLIAM & MARY (8-5)
Another early surprise, the Tribe has adjusted well to an offseason upheaval that saw the ouster of long-time coach Tony Shaver and multiple transfers. But new coach Dane Fischer’s biggest recruiting job was retaining super big man Nathan Knight, who has paired with Wisconsin transfer Andy Van Vliet to form a modern-day Twin Towers.
Knight and Van Vliet are each just a tenth of a rebound per game away from averaging double-doubles while W&M is once again shooting it well from 3-point range at 36 percent. But after some very impressive showings early in the season, the Tribe enters CAA play off back-to-back losses.
JAMES MADISON (7-4)
The Dukes have a tough way to open league play with back-to-back games against Hofstra and Northeastern, but JMU gained a little momentum before Christmas with back-to-back victories, including a road win at Fordham.
Junior Matt Lewis is somewhat quietly putting together a case for CAA Player of the Year consideration, averaging 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Dwight Wilson is averaging a double-double since returning from injury and if JMU can bring a consistent defensive effort the Dukes could find themselves in the mix.
DREXEL (7-6)
The Dragons have been fantastic at home this season, but have struggled on the road while trying to establish some depth behind point guard Cam Wynter and forward James Butler.
Wynter is tremendous running the offense while Butler has established himself as one of the Colonial's best rebounders, pulling down more than 12 boards per game. Zach Walton is also putting up solid numbers, but has been less consistent and the Dragons need to find more offense elsewhere.
CHARLESTON (6-6)
The Cougars have suffered some losses against the 69th-toughest schedule in the country, but have gained some steam as conference play nears. Grant Riller is still one of the best mid-major players in the country and capable of carrying Charleston to the postseason almost by himself.
Coach Earl Grant has once again put together a solid supporting cast as Jaylen McManus is pitching in with nine points and five rebounds per game. But if there is room for improvement for the Cougars it would be getting more consistency out of younger players to take some pressure off those seniors.
NORTHEASTERN (6-6)
The Huskies are a much different-looking team than the one that went to the NCAA Tournament last season. But Bill Coen always has his teams ready to compete by the time league play begins and an impressive early-season victory against Harvard shows that potential.
Jordan Roland started out the season on fire and is still averaging 22 points per game and shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range. When Brace Bolden and Tyson Walker have also been able to help offensively, the Huskies have been a tough team to beat although there has been something of an adjustment period early on for the Boston school.
TOWSON (6-6)
The Tigers head into CAA competition fresh off a victory against Tulane, a solid American Athletic Conference team that loaded up on high-major transfers in the offseason. Preseason all-conference pick Brian Fobbs got off to a slow start, and not surprisingly that meant Towson started slow as well.
But Fobbs has averaged 23.3 points over the past three games. It’s also worth noting the Tigers have been competitive even in losses against a tough schedule that includes games against Florida, Liberty, Vermont, Buffalo and Xavier. Coach Pat Skerry may have a sleeper in this conference race.
UNC WILMINGTON (5-8)
Frankly, it's been a struggle for former North Carolina assistant C.B. McGrath in his first few seasons as a head coach and 2019-20 hasn’t treated him any better with just two victories against Division I competition so far. The Seahawks have a void in the middle after losing an NBA talent in Devontae Cacock to graduation and sophomore point guard Kai Toews wasn’t as productive following a nice freshman season and announced Monday he was leaving the team to pursue a pro career in Japan.
Jaylen Simms is off to a nice start, averaging nearly 15 points per game, but they haven’t been able to get any consistent scoring elsewhere as Washington State grad transfer Carter Skaggs hasn’t added as much outside shooting as expected.
ELON (4-9)
The Phoenix have just one victory against a Division I team, blowing out Kennesaw State in early December. But just about everyone was expecting a lot of growing pains in Mike Schrage’s first season as head coach. Plenty of newcomers have led the way for Elon, suggesting there might be a brighter future ahead, but so far it’s been a struggle to put the ball in the hole.
One exception has been Stanford transfer Marcus Sheffield, who is averaging more than 16 points on 40 percent shooting. But the Phoenix are asking a lot out of a trio of freshmen — Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin — so expect even more growing pains as they get into CAA competition.
