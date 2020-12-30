As Colonial Athletic Association basketball teams prepare for a new type of conference schedule, some of the challenges are obvious. Others much less so.
With a conference docket mostly filled with back-to-back games on Saturdays and Sundays, many coaches and players are wondering about the on-court effects of playing a team twice within 24 hours. Balancing minutes, reshaping gameplans on the fly and battling injuries and fatigue are all high priorities.
But other logistical issues can come about, particularly on road trips. A lot goes on before and after the players take the court, and arranging events such as meals, film sessions and shoot arounds add to the huge list of tasks that fall on a program’s director of basketball operations.
“Our director of basketball operations is having to put together two or three different plans, a bunch of just-in-case-plans,” first-year UNC Wilmington coach Takayo Siddle said. The Seahawks are scheduled to open CAA play with games at Drexel on Saturday and Sunday, then play host to James Madison for two the following weekend.
“We’ve all played in conference tournaments before, but I don’t know what it is going to look like,” Siddle said. “We have to go through it the first time and see what adjustments we have to make.”
In the era of COVID-19, simply finding locations for those activities can be difficult.
Team meals used to be one of the simplest items for a basketball staff to arrange, but social distancing requirements have changed that. Simply handing out postgame pizzas on the way to the bus is no longer an option and teams can only eat all together if they can find a room large enough to space out.
“Our guys get their meal and they go back to their room,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We can’t eat on the bus together. All these things are completely different. It’s the price we are paying to play basketball. We want to play games and keep doing this, so if we can make these sacrifices to get on the court, everybody is going to do it.”
Coaches also prefer to watch game films together as a team.
“Our guys aren’t as focused on Zoom calls,” Byington said. “I like it better when I can throw something at them if they aren’t paying attention in a film session. If we’re not all in the same room I can’t do that.”
But on the road the ability to do that can depend on if a hotel’s COVID protocols involve closing down conference rooms or if the home team has space to share.
“The place we stayed at in Maryland, we didn’t have a conference room big enough to safely hold more than seven people,” JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan said. “We had to go to Maryland and take our antigen COVID test at Maryland. Maryland was nice enough to set up a screen, on the court basically, where we could watch film. That was nice. They don’t have to do that. I’m wondering facility-wise, when we are in the CAA how many people have those facilities we are going to be able to use.”
As is often the case, those logistical concerns fall on staffers so head coaches can focus on the best way to prepare for the basketball aspects of playing those games. For College of Charleston coach Earl Grant, whose team heads to Delaware for two games this weekend, that has meant looking at how other coaches in other sports prepare.
“I don’t think you can practice the full week,” Grant said. “I think you got to do it more like a football program where early in the week is more mental, middle of the week is more physical and at the end of the week, maybe Friday, you back off again. Not as much contact, maybe more mental. Maybe more drill work. Maybe more film. Maybe more skill work. Just shoulder pads and helmets.”
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS
The JMU men were scheduled to take on Towson on Jan. 3 and 5 in a home-and-home series to open up CAA play against its travel partner. But Towson put team activities on pause for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
While they wait for the CAA games to be rescheduled, the Dukes are actively trying to secure a non-conference game or two in the same time frame.
“I think we are going to play somebody Jan. 3, non conference,” Byington said. “Then we are going to try to add somebody, which is not concrete yet, Jan. 5 or 6 and then do what we can to get ready for Wilmington, our first conference game, after that.”
POSSIBLE TOURNAMENT CHANGES
As conference play nears, CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said the league continues to examine options for its postseason tournament.
The CAA is currently in the second year of a three-year agreement to play its tournament at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington DC, home of the WNBA Washington Mystics and the Washington Wizards NBA G-League affiliate. The 2021 CAA Tournament is currently scheduled for March 6-9.
D’Antonio said one possibility is to keep with the existing plan, but playing at another location in Washington under more controlled, bubble-like confinements is also under consideration. A third option should the conference need to change plans could be playing tournament games on campus.
“We remain pretty fluid,” D’Antonio said. “All three of those options remain in play right now as we continue to work with our medical professionals, our athletic directors and certainly our administrators as to what is going to be the best scenario for the conference as we go forward.”
