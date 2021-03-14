As Drexel sits in Indianapolis awaiting the start of the NCAA Tournament, the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament champion Dragons are among the teams that can’t help but wonder how different the conference tourney might have played out if the CAA had managed to complete a larger chunk of its regular season.
Last Tuesday’s CAA championship game, played at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, featured sixth-seeded Drexel against No. 8 Elon. Seeing two teams come out of the bottom half of the standings to make the title game might have been a bit of a surprise, but both squads said if they’d had the opportunity to play something close to a complete schedule they likely would have been seeded higher.
“We had some pauses and interruptions and that kind of messed up our flow and our rhythm,” Elon guard Hunter McIntosh said. “But late January and February when we were able to play consecutive games that’s when we really gelled. That was important, just being able to play games consecutively.”
The CAA played just 51 of 90 scheduled conference games. At 51 percent that’s the lowest among the 31 Division I conferences. The Atlantic 10, the next lowest, played 72 percent of its games. Missouri Valley and Ohio Valley, mid-major leagues like the CAA, were the best in the nation, combining to complete 209 of their 210 scheduled contests.
Elon pounded UNC Wilmington in the play-in round then knocked off top-seeded James Madison in the quarterfinals. A day later, the Phoenix cruised past No. 4 Hofstra in the semifinals, but playing their fourth game in four days, fatigue clearly set in in the second half of the title game loss.
Mike Schrage’s Elon team started 0-7 in league play among multiple COVID-19 pauses, but had won seven games in a row heading into the CAA title game.
“Our goal all season was to try to finish in the top six and avoid four games in four days,” McIntosh said. “Unfortunately this season we missed some games and might not have had a chance to be top six the way if we had played a full season, especially with the way we were playing at the end of the season.”
Drexel coach Zach Spiker was certainly happy with the way the tournament played out -- the Dragons beat third-seeded Charleston and short-handed regular-season co-champion Northeastern to advance to the championship -- but he also thought his team might have been seeded higher if the regular season had played out normally.
The Dragons had to beat JMU, which played without CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis, in the final regular season game to secure the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in round for what would have been the fourth time in Spiker’s five seasons at Drexel.
“If we lose that game to JMU then we have to play another game and four games in four days is much more difficult than three games in three days,” Spiker said. “It was huge to put us in a situation to only win three, so it was huge from that standpoint.”
But Drexel played just two CAA home games, splitting a pair against William & Mary in mid-January. Spiker thinks a more balanced schedule might have left his team in a better spot at the end of the regular season.
In some conferences, the league office handled the rescheduling of games missed due to COVID protocol. But the CAA members voted before the season to leave rescheduling up to the individual schools. That policy was revisited later, but the vote remained consistent.
Half the conference entered the tournament coming off long breaks because of COVID disruptions to the schedule. JMU and Drexel avoided that fate only because the teams had agreed earlier in the season to split their scheduled games between two weekends, an adjustment on the fly to other postponements around the league.
Despite all the stops and starts, the Dragons felt like they were already gaining momentum when they arrived in Harrisonburg for the regular season finale.
“If I’m honest, coming down here we knew we were getting better,” Spiker said. “Did it make sense we went to JMU for one game instead of two when we came down here? We didn’t love it, but the whole season we wanted to be respectful of our players and if we had a chance to play a game we were going to do it. But logistically, it probably didn’t make sense to play one game and then go back and play the rest of the schedule. Certainly there was some gamesmanship down the stretch, but we had a chance to play a game that was on the schedule.”
