James Madison has known for a week it would be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association Tournament. Now the Dukes have narrowed down the list of teams to prepare for when the event begins Saturday at Harrisonburg’s Atlantic Union Bank Center.
JMU (13-6, 8-2) will take on either eighth-seeded Elon or No. 9 Towson in the quarterfinal round Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The Phoenix and Tigers play an opening round game Saturday at 3 p.m. with the winner advancing to face the Dukes in the quarterfinals.
James Madison, which finished last in the CAA in 2019-20 and was picked ninth in the preseason poll, finished tied with Northeastern in first place. It was JMU’s first regular season title since 2015 and the Dukes earned the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.
But they will enter the postseason without the league’s leading scorer, Matt Lewis, who injured his knee on Feb. 14 and was ruled out for the season earlier this week.
“I’m proud of what they’ve done for James Madison basketball,” first-year Dukes coach Mark Byington said. “And we honored that with some T-shirts and a nice trophy. Now that is over and we are trying to focus on the tournament so we need to get better for that.”
Regular season co-champion Northeastern is the No. 2 seed and will face either No. 10 UNC Wilmington or No. 7 William & Mary in the quarterfinals. No. 4 Hofstra and No. 5 Delaware will meet in another quarterfinal with third-seeded Charleston and sixth-seeded Drexel in the fourth of four games on Sunday.
Opening round and quarterfinal games will be streamed live on FloSports. The March 8 semifinals and championship game scheduled for the following day at 7 p.m. will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
No public tickets will be on sale with attendance limited to family and guests of the teams.
Of course the schedule is contingent on having all 10 CAA teams available to play. Only two CAA games were played this week with contests involving six teams canceled.
“The conference has definitive policies as it relates to teams that are unable to participate in the tournament, any tournament, not just the basketball tournament,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “How those teams are ultimately replaced or reshuffled in the bracket. Those policies were in place long before the pandemic even came onto the radar. We have those situations dealt with.”
D’Antonio recently told the Daily News-Record the tournament would go on as long as at least two teams were available to compete. The conference will administer COVID-19 tests to teams every day during the tournament. If there are positive tests then contact tracing protocols begin to identify any individuals who would need to enter quarantine or isolation.
Whether or not one or more positive tests would rule out a particular team depends on contact tracing results.
If one or more teams is ruled out for the tournament more than eight hours before the opener, which is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., then the conference would adjust the bracket accordingly. If a team becomes unavailable within eight hours of the tournament beginning then it would be forced to forfeit.
JMU gaining the No. 1 seed via tiebreaker thanks to a Northeastern loss to Towson could become crucial if the CAA Tournament cannot be completed. In that case the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament would be given to the highest-seeded team remaining in the field.
This came into play a year ago in women’s basketball when the CAA Tournament was canceled in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, but at the time the NCAA Tournament had not yet been called off. The CAA awarded its automatic bid to Drexel, which tied with JMU atop the league standings, but had the No. 1 seed via tiebreaker.
“The conference has always had procedures in place for if it is not able to play the tournament in its entirety, or not able to complete the tournament,” D’Antonio said. “You saw this come into play in the women’s tournament last year. Essentially what would happen is that the winner of the tournament becomes the highest remaining seed. But If teams are unfortunately forced to leave the tournament we would continue as long as we have two teams left to play.”
In a typical season, JMU would be guaranteed a spot in the NIT should it not win the CAA Tournament. But various rumors have surfaced regarding possible changes to the NIT, including talk of playing the entire event in either New York or Indiana and trimming the size of the field with no automatic bids.
An NCAA spokesperson told the Daily News-Record on Sunday that an announcement on the NIT format was "expected soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.