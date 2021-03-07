OPENING ROUND
No. 8 ELON 69, No. 9 TOWSON 48
Elon opened the tournament Saturday afternoon with a balanced scoring effort, pulling away from Towson in the second half to win their fifth game in a row and advancing to face top-seeded James Madison in Sunday’s quarterfinal. Hunter McIntosh scored 13 points and Darius Burford added 11 to lead Elon, which improved to 8-8 and advanced out of the play-in round for the second consecutive year. Nicolas Timberlake scored 14 to lead Towson, which ended the season 4-14.
No. 7 WILLIAM & MARY 73, No. 10 UNCW 60
William & Mary never trailed and cruised past UNC Wilmington Saturday night in the opening round of the CAA Tournament. The Tribe (7-9) moved on to face No. 2 seed Northeastern in Sunday’s quarterfinals. Luke Loewe and Connor Kochera each scored 17 points to lead William & Mary while Ty Gadsen scored 15 for the Seahawks.
QUARTERFINALS
No. 4 HOFSTRA 83, No. 5 DELAWARE 75
Hofstra got 34 points from Hampton native Jalen Ray and big man Isaac Kante added 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Pride pulled away from Delaware late. Kevin Anderson finished with 22 points and five assists to lead the Blue Hens in a game that featured 13 ties and 20 lead changes before Hofstra took control for good in the late stages.
No. 2 NORTHEASTERN 63, No. 7 WILLIAM & MARY 47
Tyson Walker scored 19 points and Chris Doherty added nine points and 18 rebounds as Northeastern advanced to the semifinals despite having just eight available players coming off a COVID-19 pause. Luke Loewe had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead William & Mary.
No. 3 CHARLESTON vs. No. 6 DREXEL
Sunday’s fourth quarterfinal game ended late. Check dnronline.com for results.
