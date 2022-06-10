The ever-changing college sports landscape has had coaches and administrators adjusting on the fly most of the past two years. But perhaps nothing has been as tough to figure out as name, image and likeness (NIL).
With precise rules and how they will be enforced by the NCAA and state governments still unclear, it’s arguably even more difficult for mid-major programs such as James Madison with a less established booster network and shallower pockets than many Power 5 Conference schools.
“We do remain in a system that really doesn’t have a lot of exact guidance or limitations,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “It’s still everyone just kind of trying to make the best of what they can.”
But JMU’s new Sun Belt Conference mate Louisiana might have cracked the code for effectively navigating NIL.
“We’re all figuring it out, but when the University of Louisiana reached out to me it was about figuring out best practices, so that’s where I started,” Jaci Russo, head of ULtra, said during a recent interview with the FunBelt podcast (full episode coming soon). “Then, putting together a program that goes beyond name, image and likeness, but setting the standard for helping every one of our student athletes for whatever they go pro in after college.”
Russo, a Louisiana graduate and diehard Ragin’ Cajuns fan, was a sports and entertainment agent in Hollywood with the high powered Creative Artists Agency before moving back to Lafayette in 2001. Since then she’s worked as a brand strategist and when NIL became a part of the NCAA last summer, offered up her services to her favorite school.
Thus began ULtra, or University Lucrative Training Resource Advantage. Russo emphasized that ULtra was not just an NIL program pumping money to Louisiana athletes, there’s an emphasis on business and financial education for the Ragin’ Cajun players regardless of any NIL deals.
Even though ULtra has already found businesses that have committed around $500,000 to NIL deals with UL athletes, Russo bristled at the use of the “c” word. ULtra is not a collective, she said, differing from the huge pools of money collected by boosters at some schools for the express purpose of convincing recruits to choose their favorite team.
Instead, Russo has used her skills in marketing and history as an agent to align businesses with the Louisiana athletes that best fit their needs.
“What’s fascinating to me is how varied it’s been,” Russo said. “We’ve had requests for volleyball players, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, football, softball, baseball and eight of the non-revenue generating sports. Obviously softball is really big here and that’s been an easy one. The community has really stepped up and embraced and supported this.”
At this point, Russo isn’t making money from ULtra — she’d settle for a better parking spot at football games — but universities and high schools have inquired about her services and she’s turned down some speaking engagements to explain the Cajuns’ NIL strategy. She considers the finer details of ULtra proprietary and though there could have been a nationwide business opportunity, Russo’s No. 1 priority is helping her alma mater thrive.
Warner said, however, from what he knows of ULtra, a similar program at JMU is in the works, but the Dukes aren’t quite ready to announce details or who in Harrisonburg might fill a position similar to Russo.
“We’re not quite there yet in terms of having a definitive plan we can share, but I will say there is something in the works and we should have more we can share later in the summer,” Warner said. “Without knowing the details, that sounds like about where we are heading. I can’t tell you who or when, but that sounds like where we are heading.”
JMU also instituted a program earlier this month that allows its athletes access to video clips of their highlights for NIL purposes and Dukes can also opt to include links to their personal social media accounts along with their other roster information on the school’s official website.
Russo did offer some generalized tips, saying most schools likely have marketing experts with an allegiance to their teams and the best strategy for others, including Louisiana’s Sun Belt rivals, might be putting them to use. Time will tell how many Sun Belt programs follow suit.
“Universities that want to position themselves for success will reach out to their communities for support,” Russo said. “They will utilize the businesses in those communities. I’m not the only marketing agency in the country that has a passion for the school down the road. Every school has some ad agency, marketing company or something that wants to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.