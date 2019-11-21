Forced to play on the road to open the NCAA men’s soccer tournament, Campbell came into James Madison’s Sentara Park and did what no ranked team had done previously — score on the Dukes.
The Camels got all their goals in the second half Thursday night on the way to a 3-1 victory, putting an end to JMU’s season. Campbell will stay in Harrisonburg the next two games before heading to Charlottesville for Sunday’s second round game against Virginia.
“JMU and us both had really good regular seasons so either one of us would have been unfortunate to have to go on the road in the first round,” Campbell coach Dustin Fonder said. “So we came here on the road with a bit of a chip on our shoulder and I think it showed in our play.”
The Dukes (11-7-3) defense had been nearly impenetrable at home this season, including a shutout of then No. 1 Wake Forest in September and a 1-0 victory against a Top-15 Cal State Fullerton team a few weeks later.
And it started out that way again in the NCAA first round contest.
After breaking a scoreless tie in double overtime against UNC Wilmington to win the CAA title and advance to the national tournament, JMU hosted an NCAA game for the first time since 2011. Once again the Dukes found themselves locked in a defensive battle.
The Camels (17-2-2) outshot JMU 7-2 through 54 minutes of action, but Dukes goalkeeper TJ Bush came up with stops on both Campbell attempts on goal until Matt Lock scored after a pass from Alex Egeonu crossed the box with 36:04 remaining in the second half.
“I think our guys deserve a lot of credit for the year and they battled down 3-0,” JMU coach Paul Zazenski said. “We could have given up. But it comes quick. You show up on campus one day and the next thing you know you are finishing out your senior year. And it usually ends in a loss because only one team can carry through as champions.”
Campbell added goals from Alex Egeonu and Thibaut Jacquel to take three-goal lead 81 minutes in. JMU finally got a score from senior Lewis Long with about two minutes to go, but it was too little too late and after a run to the NCAA quarterfinals last season, JMU was one-and-done in 2019.
“The effort was always there,” Long said. “We just all wanted to fight for each other and nobody was giving up until that final goal. It was kind of one of those things were you have negative emotions, but you just have to stay positive and that’s what we tried to do.”
